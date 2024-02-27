"Dude is delusional" - Fans react as Asmongold says streaming is "more emotionally taxing" than many 9-5 jobs

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has various netizens disagreeing with him online following his statement that streaming is "more emotionally taxing" than many 9-5 jobs. This comes as he was reviewing private messages sent by viewers on stream, which referred to his previous takes around the same topic.

Many netizens called the streamer out for being "fragile." They also mockingly brought up his strategy of making a second account, Zackrawrr, to deal with the pressures that come with running a prominent channel on Twitch:

"Asmon needs to start a third channel with how fragile he is."

"'Emotionally taxing' to sit around yapping" - Fans react to Asmongold talking about emotional difficulties related to streaming

As expressed by other content creators in the past, particularly IRL streamers, live broadcasting can be a resource-intensive commitment that may take a toll on content producers. This opinion was recently also reiterated by political commentator HasanAbi, who stated that streaming is more challenging than a regular job.

Talking about the "emotional toll" that livestreaming takes on the creators, Zack opined:

"And I do want to remphasize one point. It's that, I do think streaming is probably more emotionally taxing than many 9-5 jobs. Not all of them. Not something like a waiter, but I'm sure that there are many office jobs that don't have the same level of like emotional toll that streaming does."

He further clarified:

"That does not necessarily mean that it's harder or easier, but I just think in that specific metric streaming is very difficult to do."

As a clip of Zack's statement was uploaded on r/LivestreamFail, many netizens expressed their disapproval of his message. One user believed that streamers would "die of" emotional damage if they were to live a "normal" life for a couple of weeks:

"'Emotionally taxing' to sit around yapping about sh** and playing video games lol... Jfc these guys would die of 'emotional' damage if they had to live a normal life for a couple weeks."

Further, many users even went as far as calling Asmongold "delusional" for his controversial take and stated that his chat was full of "yes men":

Turkish-American political commentator HasanAbi recently came under fire after stating that even though a "real job" may be gruesome and tiring, it "doesn't suck the soul" as opposed to streaming.