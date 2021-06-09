xQc worries the internet after claiming that he abruptly moved out of his house

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel worried fans by revealing that he had recently moved out of his previous home.

xQc currently lives in Austin with his long-term roommate and girlfriend Sam “Adeptthebest.” The couple revealed that they are currently living with Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris, Nick “Nmplol” Polom, and Malena “Malena” Tudi for the time being.

Initially, xQc did not reveal why he had to move out in a hurry. However, Adept later informed viewers that there was “nothing to worry about" as the two were getting some renovations done at their old home.

xQc and Adept suddenly move out and shock the internet

Initially, one of QC's viewers asked him where he was, to which he responded that he was at “Soda’s place.” However, xQc seemed reluctant to talk about the matter, although he eventually said:

“I don’t wanna talk about it. I had to swap because we are doing stuff at the house. There is a lot of stuff happening and it will be over-chaotic.”

BREAKING: xQc has confirmed that he is currently living at Soda's house for the time being while there are some "things" going on with his current house, and we do not know what those are at this time. pic.twitter.com/pw0Y6QqzuY — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) June 8, 2021

Regardless, xQc did not tell his viewers about “the stuff happening” over at his house. This worried some of his fans, whose fears were assuaged by Adept in due time.

She revealed that the two were indeed living at Sodapoppin’s house and Nick Polom and his girlfriend, Malena:

“To fix certain s**t and change certain s**t, so I will be staying at my friend’s house. Yes, his name is Sodapoppin and NMP and Malena. We are just having some upgrades and renovations around the house. It is a lot of appointments, lot of vendors going to the house, changing it fixing it.”

Sammy just confirmed that it is just renovations and updates to the house, nothing too serious and they should be back soon :) pic.twitter.com/vULSN6Ifqu — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) June 8, 2021

The two streamers were recently a part of the Twitch version of the “Newlyweds” game show hosted by Ludwig Ahgren.

Edited by Srijan Sen