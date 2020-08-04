Yanny or Laurel: Fortnite streamers react to mind-bending audio clip 

'Yanny or Laurel' is one of the most popular auditory illusion tests which trended all over social media when it first emerged. Several celebrities have participated in the test, which is based on the frequency of hearing, and have recorded their reactions- whether they heard Yanny or Laurel- with hilarious results.

Notable celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen King have all tried it out, and their participation further contributed to its popularity.

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

Popular Fortnite streamers including the likes of Ninja, Myth and Dr DisRespect have also reacted to the test, and their priceless reactions were recorded, much to the delight of their fans.

Fortnite Streamers react

Dr Disrespect (Laurel)

Dr Disrespect, on hearing the clip a couple of times, commented in his trademark style:

What are we trying to debate here....that says LAUREL, not YANNY...If you're hearing Yanny, I don't know what you're on

Dissing all those who hear Yanny, he said that such people are simply trying to be unique, creative and a recluse when the only word that exists in the clip is Laurel. He then goes on to repeat the word in hilarious fashion.

Advertisement

Myth (Yanny)

TSM Myth, one of the OG Fortnite players, discussed the test during a stream with fans. He spent a good amount of time in the video, deliberating the scientific accuracy behind the auditory phenomenon:

If you can hear Laurel or if you can hear Yanni, does that mean you don't have dumbass ears? If you hear Laurel, means you can hear lower frequencies right? So everybody who could hear Laurel have scuffed ass ears bro?

Ninja- Why such hype?

Popular Fortnite Pro Ninja expressed a dislike for the entire furore created by the Yanny Laurel phenomenon and said:

See that sound thing is just so dumb and irrelevant..like it's clear that people hear different things based on the pitches they're more used to...people are acting like this whole hearing thing is like we need to know which one is the right one or the world explodes !

You can watch the Fortnite streamers react to Yanny or Laurel in the video below:

Each of the popular streamers had varying reactions to the auditory test. Their reactions have baffled several people and left others divided over what exactly it is that they hear. In addition, several YouTubers have also released Yanny/Laurel-themed Fortnite videos.

Some other popular and fun reactions online, which have a connection to Fortnite, were:

This explains why I dont always hear when my wife tells me to do stuff. She allegedly said “take the trash out” but all I heard was “log on and play fortnite with your friends”. #Laurel #Yanny — LG PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) May 16, 2018

I didn't hear 'Laurel' OR 'Yanny'. I heard a MF fortnite treasure chest — Tim Cayem (@timcayem) May 17, 2018

You can watch other popular YouTubers react to the Yanny or Laurel phenomenon in the three videos below: