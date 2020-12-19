“You making adult videos?”: Children ruin Twitch streamer’s day

Recently, a Twitch streamer was mocked by some kids, who jokingly accused her of making obscene content in front of them.

Twitch streamer “Meowko” was dancing for her viewers in a playground. After a while, a group of children approached her and began talking to the Japanese broadcaster.

They asked her a few questions and then accused her of making pornographic content in the playground. The kids repeatedly accused her of making obscene videos and hassled her into leaving the park.

Disrespectful children ruin Twitch streamer’s day, accuse her of making obscene videos

Recently, Meowko had decided to dance in a playground where quite a few kids were playing.

When she was done, a few children approached her, asking whether she was from “China.”

However, once she explained that she was from Japan, one asked whether she was “doing p**n.” She immediately refuted that statement and appeared quite concerned about what the kids were saying.

In truth, the kids were only trying to mess with her, and one of them was rather blunt about his accusations.

“Everybody here thinks that you are doing a p**n-show!”

The streamer got emotional and appeared genuinely concerned.

“What? I’m not. I am live streaming. And you shouldn’t even know that word. Ask your mom. I was dancing. I am having fun. I am just having fun dancing. And play basketball!”

However, the kids in question did not let go and repeatedly accused her of making obscene content. What’s more, towards the end, the streamer revealed that they had even been flipping her off.

Considering the situation, the Twitch broadcaster decided to leave the place. Looking at how inconsiderate the kids were to her, Meowko was better served walking off the minute they started talking to her.

Who is Meowko?

Meowko is a Twitch streamer who plays various games such as Hearthstone, Mario Kart 8, Portal 2, and more recently, Among Us. She is basically an “IRL” streamer who spends hours engaging with her viewers regularly.

She often dances and streams various life experiences. On Twitch, Meowko currently has 145k followers. This is in addition to the 28.8k followers on Instagram and a further 1.24k subscribers on YouTube.