"You spent the night there!": Twitch streamer's little brother hilariously exposes her for having a 'one-night stand'

Recently a Twitch streamer was in for a rather unpleasant surprise during a live stream when she ended up being exposed for having a 'one-night stand' by none other than, her little brother!

In a clip that has recently surfaced online, a streamer by the name of HailsBee can be spotted interacting with her chat, as her little brother plays with their pet cats in the background.

While he seems relatively quiet and harmless in the first few seconds, he soon becomes the living embodiment of the phrase "looks are deceptive" as he hilariously goes on to embarrass his sister, accusing her of having a one-night stand with her "rumored boyfriend".

If that wasn't enough, he also proceeds to rub it in further by flashing her the 'Loser' sign, all while breaking out into an impromptu jig!

Twitch streamer gets exposed by her little brother

HailsBee is a 23-year old Twitch streamer who has around 37K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

She hails from Minnesota, USA, and is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who hosts interactive/conversational streams with her viewers.

Advertisement

She also happens to be quite the travel junkie as can be seen by her various travel pictures on Instagram.

She also streams games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, and Among Us.

In a viral clip from one of her recent streams, HailsBee ends up getting trolled by her little brother, as an amused Twitch chat watches on in awe of him.

The entire incident stems from HailsBee explaining a particular date she went on, as she gestures towards her brother:

"So I went on one date like a couple of weeks ago and he thinks I have a boyfriend now..."

He then interrupts her with an innocent reply:

"Yeah, cause you spent the night there! "

Advertisement

This results in a shocked HailsBee attempting to defend herself, only for her little brother to counter-question her, between bursts of giggles:

"Yes you did! Then why'd you come back at 3 AM?"

As a visibly embarrassed HailsBee attempts to play down the entire situation, her brother decides to add further insult to injury, by breaking out into a comical jig and says:

"Take the L, you suck!"

Check out some of the comments online, as impressed viewers became fans of HailsBee's outspoken little brother:

Image Credits: TriPepe Twitch/ YouTube