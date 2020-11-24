YouTube bans Belle Delphine for nudity, unbans her after Internet calls them out

Belle Delphine got banned on YouTube for “nudity’, but managed to get herself unbanned after posting “proof” of why she should not have been banned.

Recently, her YouTube account got terminated for having “sexual content,” without her being given the three strikes that are generally handed out before terminating an account.

She posted on Twitter comparing her content with Cardi B’s song WAP, and YouTube responded by unbanning her.

Belle Delphine is probably one of the most controversial internet personalities of recent times. She started out as a cosplay model on Instagram, and became popular for a “weird” e-girl aesthetic that most of her posts still feature.

Belle Delphine’s real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, and she has been subjected to quite a bit of scrutiny throughout her career. Be it the range of explicit products that she uses social media to sell, or her brand of content, she has been criticized almost through the entirety of her career.

Regardless, her YouTube account was recently terminated for having what YoutTube called “sexual content”.

While quite a lot of her content is indeed sexually explicit, there are hordes of other content creators who can be termed the same as well.

This includes popular American rapper Cardi B, whose song WAP had premiered on YouTube towards the beginning of August 2020. The official video is sexually explicit - something YouTube did not appear to have a problem with.

The original tweet was posted by Keemstar, who compared Belle Delphine’s content with Cardi B’s song, and said that banning the former is certainly a problematic decision.

hey @TeamYouTube why was my youtube account terminated with no warning/no strikes for 'sexual content' when you allow and promote songs like 'W.A.P'?

seems a lil sus https://t.co/qzn7R7CzSi — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 23, 2020

yep here it ishttps://t.co/2orraF47Me — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 23, 2020

The post was then picked up by Belle Delphine, who tagged the official YouTube account, and said that it seemed a little “sus” how she was not even given a warning or the three customary strikes that YouTube hands out.

As fool-proof as the logic was, YouTube appeared to not have a choice but to unban Belle Delphine, which they did within hours of her posting the tweet.

MY YOUTUBE IS BACK AAAAAAAH fuccc im so happy i could cry :,) THANKYOU @TeamYouTube for listening to me !!

Thankyou to everybody else who hugely helped as well 💕 pic.twitter.com/OuSIzBPT3B — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 24, 2020

As can be seen, she was genuinely excited, and thanked the YouTube team for listening. Belle Delphine even claimed that she was so happy that “she could cry.”