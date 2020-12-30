YouTuber "Mini Ladd" confuses fans with sudden apology

Craig “Mini Ladd” Joseph Thompson posted a cryptic apology recently, leaving fans baffled as they cannot figure out the reason behind it.

In June 2020, two women, Halley and Ash, claimed that Mini Ladd had sent them inappropriate messages when they were 16 and 17, respectively. Apparently, Mini Ladd had coerced the two into having sexual conversations and sent unsolicited nude images of himself.

In an explanation that Halley posted on Twitchlonger, she explained that Mini Ladd had used his position of power to manipulate her into having sexual conversations with Mini Ladd.

However, in the apology video that Mini Ladd posted on 28th December, he seemingly talked at length about the allegations. Still, quite a few viewers were unsure what the whole issue was about.

What exactly did Mini Ladd do to warrant an apology?

In the apology video, the YouTuber talks about “all the things he did wrong.” He was quite cryptic for the first two minutes as he explained how 2020 had been a bad year for almost everybody.

However, he did, in time, talk about all the issues that have emerged. According to Mini Ladd, he was having a “bad phase” when the incidents occurred.

Advertisement

Image via Twitchlonger

Halley, the first to come put with the allegations, was only 17 at the time, something Mini Ladd knew.

Image via Mini Ladd, YouTube

However, Mini Ladd explained that he himself was suicidal during this period. While he understands the gravity of his mistakes, he only wants people to know how he was feeling mentally at this point.

Image via Twitchlonger

Advertisement

The other woman, Ash, who also posted on Twitchlonger explaining her side of the story, talked about the fact that Mini Ladd was going through a bad phase and was having trouble dealing with a breakup.

In June, when the news first broke out, Mini Ladd had even posted an apology on Twitter. He explained how he has decided to work on himself and would be going to therapy to deal with his issues.

Image via Mini Ladd, YouTube

He added that he has a long road of improvement ahead of him. The recent posting of the apology video appears to be a belated step in that particular direction.

Advertisement

While most fans/viewers appeared to believe that Mini Ladd’s acts are beyond forgiveness, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem pointed out that initially, some people seemed clueless about the reason why the apology had been posted.

Also for anyone that watch @MiniLaddd apology he literally never says what he did never once does he say what he did.



He says “ I was stupid “



“ I should have not said those things”



He never admits to what he actually did! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 30, 2020

While the apology comes off as “vague” for the first minute or so, it seems as if the viewers in question did not watch the entire video before making their conclusions.

Look at the comments they don’t even understand what the hell he’s even apologizing for? pic.twitter.com/vsJAj5sbrY — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 30, 2020

As seen, Mini Ladd talked about the entire situation in detail and did not ask for forgiveness. Instead, he only wanted to tell his fans his mental state and what led him to commit the mistakes that he did.