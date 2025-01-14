Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana: Abandoned Mine walkthrough

The Abandoned Mine is one of many dungeons you can explore and complete in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana. The dungeon will see you interact with a Messenger sent by the Gods, as you receive a new objective, to defeat Galbalan. You must fight various enemies, acquire different materials, and conquer the dungeon boss to progress in your quest. Thus, you'll need to be prepared to see the dungeon to its end.

This is a walkthrough on how to complete the Abandoned Mine in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

First and foremost, you must find a mission tablet in the Abandoned Mine. You can warp to the Storehouse and go through the previously locked door to start your Abandoned Mine journey. Having a Nightfire gem in your inventory will help provide illumination in the dark pits of the Mine. You can find Bob's Pendant in the Tigray Quarry to receive the gem in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

The mine mixes side-scrolling platforming with fighting enemies to provide a sense of challenge to the game. While you'll see the platforming challenges get harder, you'll also receive new power-ups that will help deal with the bump up.

In the mine, keep traveling left until you hit a split. Take the left road to receive the mission tablet and acquire two new abilities — Double Jump and Double Boost. The double jump lets players jump twice, while the boost is an upgrade to your Boost gauge, Double Boost restores your HP and lengthens your combo.

After receiving the tablet, retrace your steps and head downwards. Once you're on the lowest floor, head to the left. You'll encounter Minotaur enemies ahead. You can either fight them or run past them.

After passing through the small lake, take the stairs on the left. You'll hit a road split again. You must take the stairs on this one. Take the next set of stairs located at the center of the arena. You'll reach another mineshaft. Once there, go down the stairs four times until you encounter a gap. Here, fully charge your Ventus Bracelet and go for a double jump to cross the gap.

You'll now hit a platforming section of the dungeon. The platforms might feel a bit narrow, but the new double jump will allow you to cross across these platforms. Try to keep your feet on the higher platforms, as falling on the lower floor will push you into fighting some powerful enemies.

Keep moving ahead until you hit a set of stairs going downwards. Head down below and you'll finally encounter a save point in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana. Take the time to prepare here, as you'll face the boss next up ahead.

All optional items in the dungeon

Items Location Raval Ore x50 The leftmost room in the first mineshaft. Inside a chest. Raval Ore x25 Near the small lake, at the southern point. Raval Ore x40 Second mineshaft, underneath the stairs at the very bottom. Katol Elixir x1 Second mineshaft. Head downwards from the area going deeper into the mine and hop on the platform. Raval Ore x65 In the platforming section. When you encounter a platform with a Duradel, jump up higher to a platform with this item. Emerald x1 In the area with a broken bridge, cross with a fully charged Ventus Bracelet and Double Jump. Raval Ore x200 Before proceeding down the stairs to the save point, use the Terra Bracelet to reach this item.

Istersiva

The Istersiva boss in the game (Image via Marvelous/XSEED)

Istersiva will be the concluding boss of this dungeon. His first phase is not difficult to deal with. You can hit it a few times and then move away to dodge his sweeping attacks. The main focus of this phase however will be the smaller enemies. If they stand in the room for enough time, a laser will fire from the back of the arena, which will bounce off the enemies and can deal a hefty wallop to you. Thus, you must eliminate the ads first and foremost.

Istersiva will enter his second phase at 50% health. At this point, he will enter into the crystal growth on the wall and start firing numerous projectiles and bombs on the arena.

You must navigate around them to stay alive. The boss will not incur much damage inside the crystal. Instead, when the blue crystals open up and start hovering around the boss, you'll need to head inside and attack it to deal damage.

You should avoid the boss if there is a blue layer around his crystal shield, as it will deal a large chunk of damage to you. Repeat this process and you will best Istersiva and complete the Abandoned Mine Dungeon in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

Rewards

You will be rewarded with the Darkness Statue for completing this Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana dungeon.

