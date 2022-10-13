Yu-Gi-Oh! "Forest of the Traptrix" Structure Deck revealed: Release date, known reprints, and more

An interesting Yu-Gi-Oh! announcement was made this week, with the arrival of a new OCG Structure Deck. This deck, titled “Forest of the Traptrix”, will release later in 2022 and will feature many reprint cards. While the entire deck has not yet been revealed, several cards have been as well as the contents of the Structure Deck.

What can Yu-Gi-Oh! fans expect to see when this deck drops later this year? Here are some highlights of the upcoming “Forest of the Traptrix” deck, a release date, and more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! “Forest of the Traptrix” Structure Deck coming in Winter 2022

As of now, the contents of the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! deck is still very much a mystery, but a great deal of the deck itself is going to be a series of reprints. However, there are some new and interesting cards that will arrive alongside this Trap Hole-themed deck. Reportedly, players can expect this deck to be released on December 3, 2022, according to YuGiOh News on Twitter.

Contents of Forest of the Traptrix deck

1 Preconstructed Deck

1 Structure Deck: Forest of the Traptrix Banquet Invitation Pack of 5 cards. Features 1 Ultra Rare and 4 Super Rares. Can be Secret Rares

1 Double-sided Duel Field/Playing Guide

Newer players may be wondering what a Traptrix deck is. Basically, it’s a control-style deck, heavily focused around Trap cards, particularly Trap Hole, and “Hole” style cards. It can be a very frustrating deck to play against, and this particular Structure Deck may make some of the cards like Trap Trick easier to access for Yu-Gi-Oh! players in the future.

Traptrix Arachnocampa is a new Level 4 Earth monster. With 1300 ATK and 1500 DEF, it has a few relatively useful powers.

Name: Traptrix Arachnocampa

Traptrix Arachnocampa Type: Level 4 Monster: Earth | Insect | Effect

Level 4 Monster: Earth | Insect | Effect Ability 1: During the Main Phase, if you control a ‘Traptrix’ monster (Quick Effect): You can Special Summon this card from your hand, also, you cannot Special Summon monsters from the Extra Deck for the rest of this turn, except Insect and Plant monsters.

During the Main Phase, if you control a ‘Traptrix’ monster (Quick Effect): You can Special Summon this card from your hand, also, you cannot Special Summon monsters from the Extra Deck for the rest of this turn, except Insect and Plant monsters. Ability 2: Unaffected by the effects of ‘Hole’ Normal Traps

Unaffected by the effects of ‘Hole’ Normal Traps Ability 3: The first time each Set card in your Spell & Trap Zone would be destroyed by card effect each turn, it is not destroyed.

Arachnocampa is a potentially devastating card and could see a great deal of play going forward. It is immune to “Hole” trap cards and can protect one of your Spell and Trap Zone spells every turn. On top of that, it’s easy to get into play, provided you have at least one Traptrix in play.

Another interesting card in this deck is Delusion Trap Hole. It's a Trap Card that allows you to destroy a monster with 2000 or more ATK this turn if your opponent Special Summoned a monster this turn. If you have a Normal “Hole” trap in your graveyard, you can also banish a monster from your opponent’s Graveyard.

Confirmed Traptrix Structure Deck cards

Traptrix Arachnocampa (Effect Monster, New)

Traptrix Atrax (Effect Monster)

Traptrix Myrmeleo (Effect Monster)

Traptrix Nephenthes (Effect Monster)

Traptrix Dionaea (Effect Monster)

Lonefire Blossom (Effect Monster)

Delusion Trap Hole (Normal Trap)

Bottomless Trap Hole (Normal Trap)

Void Trap Hole (Normal Trap)

Traptrix Trap Hole Nightmare (Normal Trap)

Trap Trick (Normal Trap)

Natural Sacred Tree (Continuous Trap)

Traptrix Rafflesia (Effect XYZ Monster)

Confirmed Banquet Invitation Pack cards

Traptrix Pinguicula (Effect XYZ Monster, New)

Traptrix Atypus (Effect Link Monster, New)

Unfortunately, players may have to wait a few months to see how these cards affect the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta. With the deck reprinting a significant amount of trap cards, this could prove to be useful for other decks as well, but only time will tell.

