Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular game which is enjoyed by users of all ages and professions. The battle royale sensation became a gaming phenomenon in a short period of time and has a massive user base that consists of laymen, entertainers and professional athletes across all sports.

Yuzvendra Chahal, also popularly known as Yuzi, is one of the most active PUBG Mobile players from the Indian cricket team. He is all set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile ID

Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5156504323, and his in-game name is REIGN『Yuzi』. He is also the co-leader of the clan, ‘REIGNOFFICIAL.’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile Stats

Yuzvendra Chahal’s stats in Squads

Yuzvendra Chahal is placed in the Crown II tier in squad mode and has played 119 matches, winning 22 of them with a win rate of 18.48%. He has also finished in the top ten an impressive 71 times and has notched 255 kills, with a good K/D ratio of 2.14.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal’s stats in Duos

When it comes to the duo mode, Yuzvendra Chahal has 17 Chicken Dinners out of 130 games that he has played and is placed in the Platinum I tier. This roughly equates to a win ratio of 13.07%. He has also racked up 361 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 2.78.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s stats in Solo

In the solo mode, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star has two victories to his name out of the 33 games he has played. He also has 98 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Yuzvendra Chahal had also participated in the OnePlus Domin8 event where cricketers and gamers, along with actress Ahsaas Channa, were divided into teams and faced off against each other.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more