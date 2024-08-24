Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans: Army composition, required Hero Equipment, and more

The Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans is predominantly used to demolish the Town Hall 11 base. It leverages the destructive power of Lightning and Earthquake spells combined with the overwhelming force of Dragons to crush enemy bases. To successfully execute the Zap Dragons strategy, players need to carefully select the appropriate army composition and Hero Equipment, and follow a precise sequence of steps for optimal results.

This article provides the details of the Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans.

Army composition of Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Required troops (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required army composition:

Trending

Dragon x 9

Baby Dragon x 2

Balloon x 10

Wall Breaker x 5

Lightning Spell x 4

Earthquake Spell x 2

Rage Spell x 1

Healing Spell x 1

Poison Spell x 1

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Grand Warden

Required Hero Equipment for Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Frozen Arrow (Image via Supercell)

For this strategy, the Archer Queen must be equipped with Frozen Arrow and Giant Arrow Hero Equipment. In the absence of Frozen Arrow, the Invisibility Vial can also be effective in specific situations, offering stealth and protection for the Queen.

The Barbarian should be equipped with Vampstache and Spiky Ball Hero Equipment. The Vamp Stash is particularly powerful as it allows the King to regenerate health, making him an effective tank for clearing the outer structures of the base.

Finally, the Grand Warden should boast a combination of Rage Gem and Eternal Tome Hero Equipment. The Rage Gem enhances the damage output of your Dragons, which is critical for taking down high-hitpoint defenses and heroes.

Method to execute Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Here are the required steps to execute Zap Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Path creation: Start by using Lightning and Earthquake Spells on several Air Defenses. Ideally, choose Air Defenses that are in a line or in a position that will allow your Dragons to path effectively through the base. Deploy the Archer Queen and use her Giant Arrow ability to take out an additional Air Defense, focusing on one that could pose the most threat to your Dragons. Troop deployment: Deploy your Dragons first, spreading them out to create a wide funnel. Follow up with the Balloons deployed directly behind the Dragons to target defensive structures. Use the Healing Spell in the core of the base where your troops are likely to encounter traps such as Bombs. This will help keep your Balloons and Dragons at full health as they push through the base. Use your Clan Castle troops on the flank to funnel the Dragons and Balloons back toward the core if they start to stray. Hero usage: Deploy the Barbarian King on the outside of the base to clear out key structures and create a path for your main force. The Vampstache will allow him to sustain himself throughout the attack. Place the Archer Queen behind the King, using her to pick off defenses and other high-value targets. If using the Frozen Arrow, it can be used to freeze key defenses that threaten your Dragons. Deploy the Grand Warden with the main group of Dragons and Balloons. Use his ability early to protect them from traps and concentrated defensive fire. Use the remaining troops to demolish the base and gain a 3-star victory.

Also read: Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipment, ranked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!