Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans: Army composition, required Hero Equipments, and more

The Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans is particularly effective for players at Town Hall 11. By leveraging the destructive capabilities of lightning and earthquake spells, combined with a horde of Skeletons spawned by Witches, this strategy can decimate even the most fortified bases.

This article provides a breakdown of the army composition, hero equipment, and tactics to carry out the Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans.

Army composition for the Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Required troops (Image via Supercell)

The core of the Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans revolves around spells. Players must use them to eliminate key defenses before deploying Witches and Golems to overwhelm the base. Here's the required army composition:

Golem x 2

Witch x 14

Wall Breaker x 12

Wizard x 2

Lightning Spell x 8

Earthquake Spell x 2

Poison Spell x 1

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Grand Warden

Required Hero Equipments for the Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Earthquake Boots (Image via Supercell)

For the Barbarian King, the preferred Hero Equipments are the Earthquake Boots and the Giant Gauntlet. If you don't have The Gauntlet, the Spiky Ball or Rage Vial can also be effective. However, the Earthquake Boots are essential as they function as an additional Jump Spell, allowing your troops to navigate the base more easily.

Meanwhile, the Archer Queen requires the combination of the Frozen Arrow and the Invisibility Vial as her Hero Equipments. Alternatively, the Archer Puppet can be used if the former is unavailable, but the Frozen Arrow is highly recommended for its ability to freeze defenses.

Finally, the Grand Warden must be equipped with the Eternal Tome and the Life Gem Hero Equipments. The Rage Vial can be used on bases with less effective Giant Bomb placements, but the Life Gem is generally more reliable as it significantly boosts the hit points of your Witches.

Method to execute Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Here are the required steps to properly execute the Zap Witches attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Spell deployment: Begin by using the Lightning and Earthquake Spells to remove key defenses, particularly Inferno Towers. If possible, aim to take down other splash damage defenses, such as Bomb Towers, with the same spell combination. Troop deployment: Choose a side of the base to attack based on the distribution of defenses. Deploy one Golem and five Witches on each flank. These troops will create a funnel, ensuring the remaining forces head toward the core of the base. Deploy the last Golem in the center once you're sure it will enter the core of the base. Follow up with the remaining Witches and the Barbarian King. Be cautious not to deploy the King until you're certain he will target the core. Hero usage: Activate the Barbarian King's ability early, especially once he starts taking damage. The Earthquake Boots will help him and other troops move through the base effectively. Use the Grand Warden's ability at a critical moment, preferably when your Witches are at risk of taking heavy damage. This will protect them and ensure they continue spawning Skeletons. Cleanup: In the last stage, use the Jump Spell (or the Earthquake Boots) to guide your troops through the back end of the base, ensuring they can reach and destroy the remaining defenses.

