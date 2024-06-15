Best tips to use Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans

The first Epic rarity Hero Equipment, the Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans, was introduced in the Cookie Rumble event in December 2023. The Barbarian King can use this Hero Equipment to transform into a gigantic creature with enhanced area damage and healing ability.

The Barbarian King also gains extra DPS (Damage Per Second) and takes less damage from the opponent's attacks. Despite the formidable abilities provided by this Hero Equipment, players still need strategies to optimize its effectiveness on the battlefield.

This article provides a few tips to help players use the Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans effectively.

What are the best tips to use the Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans?

Giant Gauntlet at the highest level

Here are some tips that players should keep in mind while using the Giant Gauntlet:

Activate the Giant Gauntlet's ability strategically to maximize its impact. Avoid using it at high health unless necessary to destroy crucial defenses, as the ability's healing and damage reduction will restore King's health once it is used in battle.

Activate Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans near a cluster of defenses or enemy troops to deal area damage and exert maximum impact.

Take advantage of the damage reduction ability provided by Giant Gauntlet in Clash of Clans strategically in dire situations.

Pair the Giant Gauntlet's ability with a Rage Vial to increase the area damage output. If the Rage Vial is unavailable, a Rage Spell can also be used to amplify the damage.

Be mindful of the timing when using the Rage Vial, which lasts 10 seconds, compared to the Giant Gauntlet's 17 seconds. Synergize them according to the situation and activate both of these abilities near high-hitpoint defenses.

You can also use the Vampstache to increase the Barbarian King's hit speed. This combination, especially with a Rage Spell, boosts overall damage output, making it easier to destroy enemy defenses.

Use the Giant Gauntlet ability early if you are raiding an open base to get maximum advantages in Clash of Clans.

Neutralize enemy assault from outside the walls by triggering Giant Gauntlet's ability. This will protect the Barbarian King from taking consistent damage and also destroy the defenses present inside a compartment.

