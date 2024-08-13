Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes can provide players with Polychromes and other in-game resources without any associated tasks. With version 1.1's release on August 14, 2024, there are several active codes that players can use in the game. They can be redeemed in-game or from the official website.

This article will list all active codes in the ZZZ 1.1 update and how to redeem them.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 redeem codes

Here is a list of all Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 codes active in September 2024 and their associated rewards:

BANDP43VWC7H : 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies

: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies ZENLESSGIFT: 50x Polychromes, 2x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, 1x Bangboo Algorithm Module

It is essential to use the aforementioned codes as soon as possible lest they expire and you miss out on the free offerings.

How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero

ZZZ players can exchange the redemption codes either on the official website or from within the game.

Redeem code on the website

Redeem code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at the steps to redeem codes online:

Open the official HoYoverse redeem code website.

Log in using your in-game account.

Select and confirm your Server details.

Enter the code and click Redeem to receive the rewards.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes in-game

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to use codes from inside the game:

Open the Pause menu from the top-left corner or by tapping on the Esc key on the PC.

Click on the More option on the left-hand corner of the ribbon at the bottom.

Open the Redemption Code dialog box and enter the code.

Tap Redeem to obtain the rewards.

Repeat the process for your other codes.

Recently expired codes

The following ZZZ codes have expired recently:

ZENLESSLAUNCH : 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies

: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies CATCHABOO: 30x Polychromes

30x Polychromes KANURBT5MQ8D : 40x Polychromes, 2x Bangboo Algorithm Module

: 40x Polychromes, 2x Bangboo Algorithm Module UNDERCOVERRNB : 300x Polychormes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000x Dennies

: 300x Polychormes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000x Dennies ZZZHOYOLAB : 3x Official Investigator Log, 10,000x Dennies

: 3x Official Investigator Log, 10,000x Dennies ZZZFREE100: 300x Polychromes, 30,000x Dennies, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Module

Fans are recommended to keep an eye on this space as more redeem codes will be added here when discovered. For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's ZZZ hub.

