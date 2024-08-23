Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 update release speculation

The Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 is speculated to be released on September 25, 2024, and will be the game's third update. HoYoverse has already teased two new characters from the Sons of Calydon faction that will debut in this patch and fans are highly excited for them. The update will also introduce new events, missions, and more to the title.

This article provides details about the speculated release date and time for Zenless Zone Zero's version 1.2, based on past trends. It will also include a universal countdown to help keep track of the time remaining until the new update goes live.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 could arrive in September last week

New characters arriving in the ZZZ 1.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse releases updates for ZZZ every 42 days, and as such, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 update is expected to go live on September 25, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). The update will be released worldwide simultaneously, following which Proxies can summon the upcoming characters and engage in the new content.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the patch arrives:

Moreover, fans can refer to the section below to check Zenless Zone Zero 1.2's release times for all major regions:

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : September 25, 8:30 AM

: September 25, 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : September 25, 11 AM

: September 25, 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PST) : September 25, 11 AM

: September 25, 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : September 25, 12 PM

: September 25, 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): September 25, 12 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WET) : September 25, 4 AM

: September 25, 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CET) : September 25, 5 AM

: September 25, 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 25, 6 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : September 24, 8 PM

: September 24, 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : September 24, 9 PM

: September 24, 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : September 24, 10 PM

: September 24, 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 24, 11 PM

Proxies should note that the game will experience a downtime ahead of the new update's release, starting from 6 am (UTC +8) on the same day (September 25, 2024).

While HoYoverse is yet to reveal the banner order, the drip marketing for ZZZ version 1.2 has confirmed Caesar King (Physical — Defense) and Burnice White (Fire — Anomaly) will be the new Agents debuting in the update.

