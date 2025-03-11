Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 redeem codes

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 11, 2025 22:00 GMT
zenless zone zero 1.6 redeem codes
Here are all active Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update was released worldwide on March 12, 2025, introducing new characters, events, and more. As always, several redeem codes are active during the patch, both old and new. Considering ZZZ redemption codes often expire after a certain time, it can be difficult to keep track of the active ones.

On that note, this article lists all active Zenless Zone Zero version 1.6 redeem codes and their respective rewards, along with information on how to use them. Moreover, it will be updated throughout the update's duration as more codes are discovered and older ones expire.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 redeem codes

Here are all active Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 redeem codes active during March 2025:

  • ZENLESSGIFT: 50x Polychromes, 2x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, 1x Bangboo Algorithm Module
Proxies are recommended to use the above-mentioned ZZZ codes as soon as possible as they expire after a certain duration.

How to use Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes

ZZZ codes can be exchanged either in-game or from the official HoYoverse website. Let's look at the steps players must follow for each method:

1) Redeem codes in-game

Redeem codes in-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
To exchange the codes for rewards from within the game, here's what to do after booting up ZZZ:

  • Open the Pause menu by clicking on the top-left corner or pressing the Esc key.
  • Tap on the More Features option on the bottom-left.
  • Click on the Redemption Code button.
  • Paste the redeem code in the dialog box.
  • Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

2) Redeem codes on the website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)
Alternatively, here's how to redeem codes on any web browser without accessing the title:

  • Navigate to the HoYoverse redeem code website.
  • Log in using your in-game information.
  • Pick the game server.
  • Paste the redeem code in the dialog box.
  • Click on Redeem.
  • Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

Recently expired Zenless Zone Zero codes

The below codes expired recently:

  • ZZZ15SWEETILY / ZZZ15MOLLO / ZZZ15MINA: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies
  • ZZZFM: 3x Senior Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Energy Model, 3x Ether Plating Agent, 1x Ether Battery, 50,000x Dennies
  • HSAHLWFEFE: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies
  • SOLDIER0ANBY: 300x Polychromes, 2x Senior Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Energy Module, 30,000x Dennies
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's ZZZ hub.

