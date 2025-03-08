Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Vivian leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

Vivian is an upcoming agent in Zenless Zone Zero set to be released during the 1.7 update. Speculated to be an S-rank DPS, she is an Anomaly character from the Ether attribute and boasts an amazing playstyle. Recently, prominent leaker Dimbreath shared footage of Vivian's animation in ZZZ, showcasing her idle animations, combat animations, and more.

Ad

This article discusses Dimbreath's leaks about Vivian's animations in Zenless Zone Zero.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Vivian gameplay and combat animation leaks explored

Ad

Trending

As seen in her drip marketing artwork, Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero carries a periwinkle colored umbrella. It is an important accessory and the developer seems to have highlighted it into almost all of Vivian's leaked animations. In the above footage, shared by Dimbreath on Telegram, fans can see the upcoming agent's various animations.

The footage starts by showcasing Vivian's character menu animations in ZZZ (Timestamp: 0:03). As she takes the screen, she spins once while rapidly twirling her umbrella with her hand and resting it on her shoulder. When switched to the skills menu, she spins again and poses by holding her umbrella with both hands. Lastly, on the W-Engines page, she leans forward while holding her umbrella behind her.

Ad

Afterward, the video showcases Vivian's idle animation next (Timestamp: 0:22). She lifts her closed umbrella to her shoulders and opens it. Then she sways side by side as the umbrella glows purple.

In the leaked clip, Dimbreath has also disclosed Vivian's combat animations in Zenless Zone Zero. Fans can see her charging towards the enemy (Timestamp: 0:31) and then quickly slashing it with the pointed side of the umbrella, as if it was a polearm. After performing a few slashes, Vivian appears to slide backwards while opening her umbrella.

Ad

A few other attack patterns that can also be seen in the leaked footage. It appears Vivian is capable of spinning and charging forward to attack (Timestamp: 0:34) and then retreating quickly. In another one of her attacks (Timestamp: 0:54), Vivian circles the enemy and then leaps on them from the sky to deal damage. When she slams the ground, a flower made of Ether temporarily shows up on the field.

Vivian's ultimate ability animation (Timestamp: 0:58), on the other hand, begins with a close up shot of her face where she tucks back her hair behind her left ear. She then spins and poses with her umbrella.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.