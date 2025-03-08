  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Vivian leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Vivian leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:42 GMT
Vivian
The latest leaks showcase Vivian's gameplay animations in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Vivian is an upcoming agent in Zenless Zone Zero set to be released during the 1.7 update. Speculated to be an S-rank DPS, she is an Anomaly character from the Ether attribute and boasts an amazing playstyle. Recently, prominent leaker Dimbreath shared footage of Vivian's animation in ZZZ, showcasing her idle animations, combat animations, and more.

Ad

This article discusses Dimbreath's leaks about Vivian's animations in Zenless Zone Zero.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Zenless Zone Zero Vivian gameplay and combat animation leaks explored

Vivian animations via Dim byu/Neo_Empire inZenlesszonezeroleaks_
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As seen in her drip marketing artwork, Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero carries a periwinkle colored umbrella. It is an important accessory and the developer seems to have highlighted it into almost all of Vivian's leaked animations. In the above footage, shared by Dimbreath on Telegram, fans can see the upcoming agent's various animations.

The footage starts by showcasing Vivian's character menu animations in ZZZ (Timestamp: 0:03). As she takes the screen, she spins once while rapidly twirling her umbrella with her hand and resting it on her shoulder. When switched to the skills menu, she spins again and poses by holding her umbrella with both hands. Lastly, on the W-Engines page, she leans forward while holding her umbrella behind her.

Ad

Afterward, the video showcases Vivian's idle animation next (Timestamp: 0:22). She lifts her closed umbrella to her shoulders and opens it. Then she sways side by side as the umbrella glows purple.

In the leaked clip, Dimbreath has also disclosed Vivian's combat animations in Zenless Zone Zero. Fans can see her charging towards the enemy (Timestamp: 0:31) and then quickly slashing it with the pointed side of the umbrella, as if it was a polearm. After performing a few slashes, Vivian appears to slide backwards while opening her umbrella.

Ad

A few other attack patterns that can also be seen in the leaked footage. It appears Vivian is capable of spinning and charging forward to attack (Timestamp: 0:34) and then retreating quickly. In another one of her attacks (Timestamp: 0:54), Vivian circles the enemy and then leaps on them from the sky to deal damage. When she slams the ground, a flower made of Ether temporarily shows up on the field.

Vivian's ultimate ability animation (Timestamp: 0:58), on the other hand, begins with a close up shot of her face where she tucks back her hair behind her left ear. She then spins and poses with her umbrella.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी