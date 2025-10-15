Zenless Zone Zero: Best teams for Komano Manato

Komano Manato is an A-rank Rupture Fire Agent available in phase 1 of Zenless Zone Zero 2.3's Signal Search Channel. His kit revolves around building a resource bar to activate a combat state that allows him to deal massive damage at the cost of his own HP. This often leaves him vulnerable, which is why it's important to have the right characters on his team.
Komano Manato's playstyle blends parry mechanics with explosive chain attacks, somewhat similar to the combat styles of Yixuan and Soldier 11. To help players get the most out of his potential as a DPS unit, this guide lists his best team compositions in Zenless Zone Zero.
Best team compositions for Komano Manato in Zenless Zone Zero
The following teams have been curated to showcase Komano Manato's max potential and how well he can work with various characters in Zenless Zone Zero.
1) Best team: Komano Manato / Lucia / Jufufu
This is Komano Manato's most powerful and consistent team, where both Lucia and Jufufu perform exceptionally well even without their signature W-Engines.
Lucia's outstanding buffs as a Rupture support complement Komano Manato's burst mechanics. Meanwhile, Jufufu provides reliable stun coverage and setup potential, letting Komano Manato unleash his full DPS during a chain attack.
2) Second-best team with Astra Yao: Komano Manato / Astra Yao / Jufufu
Astra Yao is a viable alternative to Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero (when damage buffs are needed but you are not pulling for the Ether Support unit). However, this team falls slightly short compared to the previous composition when it comes to damage buffs provided.
While Astra Yao provides solid support, Lucia's Rupture synergy and damage amplification remain unmatched for maximizing Komano Manato's potential.
3) Double stun team: Komano Manato / Lighter / Jufufu
This team can clear endgame content such as Deadly Assault. However, it offers limited damage buffs and requires longer completion times. Lighter helps extend stun duration with his fast attacks and creates combo openings for Komano Manato. Meanwhile, Jufufu rebuilds the stun gauge and sets up Komano Manato's burst window again.
While this composition is great at crowd control, especially against single-target enemies, the current meta doesn't favor such stun-based rotations. Future updates could improve its viability, especially if stun buffs return to endgame modes.
4) Free-to-play (F2P) team: Manato / Pan Yinhu / Pulchra
This free-to-play team caters to players with fewer premium Agents, offering stable sustain and utility. Pan Yinhu's healing and Sheer Force buff, combined with Pulchra's aftershock stacks, give Komano Manato a brief damage boost. However, this effect doesn't last long enough to fully support his extended burst windows, limiting the squad's overall consistency.
Compared to other setups, this team is less effective and much slower. Nonetheless, players can still clear content by executing precise and quick rotations.
Lucia's current status as a Rupture support unit in Zenless Zone Zero dramatically elevates Komano Manato's damage output. While setups with other characters can still perform decently, none match the speed and consistency Lucia brings to Komano Manato's Rupture-heavy playstyle.
