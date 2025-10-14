Zenless Zone Zero Manato build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Komano Manato is a playable A-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction in Zenless Zone Zero, who wields the Fire attribute. Moreover, he is a Rupture specialist capable of dealing massive sheer force damage at the cost of his HP. He can then restore his health back up using EX Special Attack.

Building Manato in ZZZ is quite straightforward, as he has access to powerful W-Engines and Drive Disc sets. This article further explores the best gear and team composition for the A-Rank agent.

Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Manato

1) Grill O'Wisp

Manato's signature option (Image via HoYoverse)

Grill O'Wisp is the signature W-Engine for Manato in Zenless Zone Zero, and it is equipped with a solid passive. The weapon increases the wearer’s FIRE DMG. They also gain CRIT Rate for a few seconds upon losing HP.

Since Manato sacrifices his health to inflict sheer force on targets, he should be able to frequently trigger the passive effect.

2) Radiowave Journey

Alternate A-Rank W-Engine for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)

ZZZ’s battle pass features some of the most unique A-Rank W-Engines, including the Radiowave Journey. It offers HP to the wearer via subsidiary stats and provides a stackable buff when they launch a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack increases the wielder’s sheer force.

Using Radiowave Journey, Manato can deal quite a bit of damage to the enemies.

Best Drive Discs for Manato

Drive Discs for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Yunkui Tales+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Manato’s build, as they grant crucial attributes to the agent. The 4-Piece Yunkui Tales can massively benefit Rupture specialists, given that it offers HP and CRIT Rate stacks. The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro will provide additional CRIT Rate to Manato.

Drive Disc stat priority

Drive Disc slot Ideal stats Slot 4 Crit Rate Slot 5 Fire DMG Bonus / HP% Slot 6 HP%

Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Skills and best team comps

Manato skill priority in ZZZ

Consider upgrading Manato’s core skill first, as it grants access to his passive abilities. He converts Fire DMG to sheer force and launches attacks that ignore a target’s DEF. His additional ability provides CRIT DMG when he loses HP.

Upgrade rest of Manato’s abilities in the following order of priority:

EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Basic Attack> Dodge

Best Manato team comps in ZZZ

Lucia is one of the best teammates (Image via HoYoverse)

Manato works best with a Rupture or Fire character, as they allow him to access his additional ability. He also needs buffers like Lucia, who specialties in improving ally’s sheer force damage. Here are some of his best

Manato’s team compositions in ZZZ:

Manato+ Lucia+ Ju Fufu (Premium team)

(Premium team) Manato+ Pan Yinhu+ Koleda (F2P team)

(F2P team) Manato+ Ju Fufu+ Astra Yao

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

