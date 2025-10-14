  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Manato build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero Manato build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 14, 2025 23:00 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero Manato preview
Zenless Zone Zero Manato build guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Komano Manato is a playable A-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction in Zenless Zone Zero, who wields the Fire attribute. Moreover, he is a Rupture specialist capable of dealing massive sheer force damage at the cost of his HP. He can then restore his health back up using EX Special Attack.

Ad

Building Manato in ZZZ is quite straightforward, as he has access to powerful W-Engines and Drive Disc sets. This article further explores the best gear and team composition for the A-Rank agent.

Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Manato

1) Grill O'Wisp

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Manato&#039;s signature option (Image via HoYoverse)
Manato's signature option (Image via HoYoverse)

Grill O'Wisp is the signature W-Engine for Manato in Zenless Zone Zero, and it is equipped with a solid passive. The weapon increases the wearer’s FIRE DMG. They also gain CRIT Rate for a few seconds upon losing HP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since Manato sacrifices his health to inflict sheer force on targets, he should be able to frequently trigger the passive effect.

2) Radiowave Journey

Alternate A-Rank W-Engine for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)
Alternate A-Rank W-Engine for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)

ZZZ’s battle pass features some of the most unique A-Rank W-Engines, including the Radiowave Journey. It offers HP to the wearer via subsidiary stats and provides a stackable buff when they launch a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack increases the wielder’s sheer force.

Ad

Using Radiowave Journey, Manato can deal quite a bit of damage to the enemies.

Best Drive Discs for Manato

Drive Discs for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)
Drive Discs for Manato (Image via HoYoverse)
  • 4-Piece Yunkui Tales+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro
Ad

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Manato’s build, as they grant crucial attributes to the agent. The 4-Piece Yunkui Tales can massively benefit Rupture specialists, given that it offers HP and CRIT Rate stacks. The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro will provide additional CRIT Rate to Manato.

Drive Disc stat priority

Drive Disc slot

Ideal stats

Slot 4

Crit Rate

Slot 5

Fire DMG Bonus / HP%

Slot 6

HP%

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Skills and best team comps

Manato skill priority in ZZZ

Consider upgrading Manato’s core skill first, as it grants access to his passive abilities. He converts Fire DMG to sheer force and launches attacks that ignore a target’s DEF. His additional ability provides CRIT DMG when he loses HP.

Upgrade rest of Manato’s abilities in the following order of priority:

Ad
  • EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Basic Attack> Dodge

Best Manato team comps in ZZZ

Lucia is one of the best teammates (Image via HoYoverse)
Lucia is one of the best teammates (Image via HoYoverse)

Manato works best with a Rupture or Fire character, as they allow him to access his additional ability. He also needs buffers like Lucia, who specialties in improving ally’s sheer force damage. Here are some of his best

Ad

Manato’s team compositions in ZZZ:

  • Manato+ Lucia+ Ju Fufu (Premium team)
  • Manato+ Pan Yinhu+ Koleda (F2P team)
  • Manato+ Ju Fufu+ Astra Yao

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications