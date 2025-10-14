Zenless Zone Zero Manato build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Komano Manato is a playable A-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction in Zenless Zone Zero, who wields the Fire attribute. Moreover, he is a Rupture specialist capable of dealing massive sheer force damage at the cost of his HP. He can then restore his health back up using EX Special Attack.
Building Manato in ZZZ is quite straightforward, as he has access to powerful W-Engines and Drive Disc sets. This article further explores the best gear and team composition for the A-Rank agent.
Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs
Best W-Engine for Manato
1) Grill O'Wisp
Grill O'Wisp is the signature W-Engine for Manato in Zenless Zone Zero, and it is equipped with a solid passive. The weapon increases the wearer’s FIRE DMG. They also gain CRIT Rate for a few seconds upon losing HP.
Since Manato sacrifices his health to inflict sheer force on targets, he should be able to frequently trigger the passive effect.
2) Radiowave Journey
ZZZ’s battle pass features some of the most unique A-Rank W-Engines, including the Radiowave Journey. It offers HP to the wearer via subsidiary stats and provides a stackable buff when they launch a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack increases the wielder’s sheer force.
Using Radiowave Journey, Manato can deal quite a bit of damage to the enemies.
Best Drive Discs for Manato
- 4-Piece Yunkui Tales+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro
These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Manato’s build, as they grant crucial attributes to the agent. The 4-Piece Yunkui Tales can massively benefit Rupture specialists, given that it offers HP and CRIT Rate stacks. The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro will provide additional CRIT Rate to Manato.
Drive Disc stat priority
Zenless Zone Zero Manato build: Skills and best team comps
Manato skill priority in ZZZ
Consider upgrading Manato’s core skill first, as it grants access to his passive abilities. He converts Fire DMG to sheer force and launches attacks that ignore a target’s DEF. His additional ability provides CRIT DMG when he loses HP.
Upgrade rest of Manato’s abilities in the following order of priority:
- EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Basic Attack> Dodge
Best Manato team comps in ZZZ
Manato works best with a Rupture or Fire character, as they allow him to access his additional ability. He also needs buffers like Lucia, who specialties in improving ally’s sheer force damage. Here are some of his best
Manato’s team compositions in ZZZ:
- Manato+ Lucia+ Ju Fufu (Premium team)
- Manato+ Pan Yinhu+ Koleda (F2P team)
- Manato+ Ju Fufu+ Astra Yao
