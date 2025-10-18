Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn combat animations leaked

Dialyn is an upcoming S-Rank Physical Stun unit set to arrive in Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.4 alongside Banyue. She's a member of the Krampus Compliance Authority faction under TOPs and was recently introduced in version 2.3's main storyline.Recent leaks from beta, via reliable sources like Mero, have shared gameplay details and animations about the character, which include all aspects of her kit in combat. Her animations are inspired by martial artists, combining well with her chakram weapon-based attacks. Here's a detailed breakdown.Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of saltAll Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn animations leaked [2.4.1 Beta] Dialyn Animations | Via Mero by u/The_frost__ in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ Zenless Zone Zero's upcoming agent Dialyn’s animations in beta (leaked via Mero) suggest a martial artist-inspired combat style with swift and acrobatic movements. She also wields a unique chakram weapon used for her ranged attacks. When in idle position, her chakram blurs out behind her.Dialyn’s basic attack sequence shows the throwing of her chakram towards the enemy in rapid succession and dealing continuous damage. In her Special Attack, the chakram is thrown in a vertical boomerang pattern that sweeps across the ground, hitting enemies multiple times as it returns.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn ascension and skill materials leakedHer EX Special Attack, on the other hand, focuses on quick projections of her hands emerging around the enemy in a Rock-Paper-Scissors game sequence, dealing constant damage in a melee AoE. When triggered in a Chain Attack, Dialyn unleashes about six rapid hits using a projected version of her kicks.Several fans noticed that this particular attack sequence closely resembles Kiana Kaslana’s White Comet battlesuit animations from another HoYoverse game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Finally, her Ultimate channels projections of her hands and feet to deliver up to five rapid bursts of damage.Overall, Dialyn’s animations based on the leaks make her stand out as a fast stun unit, ranging between ranged and melee hits that will feel exciting to play once the official release of version 2.4 arrives.Follow the Zenless Zone Zero Sportskeeda hub for more information and updates.