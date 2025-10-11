Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals Dialyn

HoYoverse officially conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing on October 11, 2025, revealing Dialyn as the upcoming agent. She belongs to the Krampus Compliance Authority, a faction we have yet to learn about in the story. Hopefully the next update will unveil more details about the organization and its characters.Speaking of which, the official reveal has disclosed Dialyn’s attributes and fighting style. This article will take a closer look at the agent’s drip marketing campaign in ZZZ.Dialyn announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 updateAccording to the drip marketing reveal, Dialyn is the customer service representative of the Krampus Compliance Authority faction in Zenless Zone Zero. The organization is a subsidiary of TOPS Alliance, a group of the most financially powerful and influential corporate conglomerates. Despite working for an esteemed company, Dialyn maintains a free spirit.She is always open to help her customers and enjoys all forms of interactions. In fact, a rabbit Thiren had to change the topic in the middle of a conversation to stop Dialyn from touching her ears. Here’s what she said:&quot;As a junior, you're overstepping your bounds, so please get your hand off my ears. Or... maybe reconsider the terms I offered you?&quot;She also encouraged a fan from Failume Heights to lodge complaints against TOPS. Here’s what the person has to say:&quot;Thanks to customer service rep Dialyn for recommending the 'God of War Chat Package' — Now I can finally continue my 28th complaint. Her thoughtful recommendation gave me the confidence to keep filing complaints against TOPS.&quot;Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and scheduleDialyn is always open to help her customers and goes the extra mile to cater to their needs. Be it offering extra service or listening to complaints, she is available for those who need her assistance.The list below compiles all the key details about Dialyn:Class: StunElement: PhysicalRelease version: Zenless Zone Zero 2.4Faction: Krampus Compliance AuthorityWhen can you expect Dialyn to become playable in Zenless Zone Zero?As specified, Dialyn is confirmed to debut in version 2.4 of ZZZ via the latest drip marketing campaign. Since she is the first character to be announced, her banner will potentially be available in Phase 1 of the patch.We have yet to know the exact dates. However, the 2.4 update is expected to roll out around November 26, 2025, with the conclusion of the Yidhari banner from version 2.3.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.