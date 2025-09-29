Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream, unveiling the new content from the next patch. The upcoming banners, in particular, will intrigue players as they feature fresh entries from the Spook Shack faction. The update will see the official debut of Lucia, Yidhari, and Kamano Manato as playable characters.

Ad

This article further discusses the entire Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner order and schedule.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners

Phase 1- Lucia and Vivian

Lucia and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucia was initially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign. The latest livestream event further confirmed that she will be featured during the first phase of the patch. As such, her banner will be available with the new update on October 15, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Lucia is also confirmed to be an S-Rank agent Support specialist from the Ether element. She will be accompanied by Vivian via a separate rerun banner. Phase 1 will also see the debut of Kamano Manato, an A-Rank unit from the Spook Shack faction.

The list below further details all the characters you can summon during the first half of ZZZ 2.3:

Lucia (S-Rank) : Ether, Support fighting style

: Ether, Support fighting style Vivian (S-Rank) : Ether, Anomaly fighting style

: Ether, Anomaly fighting style Kamano Manato (A-Rank) : Fire, Rupture fighting style

: Fire, Rupture fighting style Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style

Ad

The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature their signature options:

Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)

(S-Rank, Support) Flight of Fancy (S-Rank, Anomaly)

(S-Rank, Anomaly) Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)

Phase 2- Yidhari and Ju Fufu

Yidhari and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream has also confirmed that Yidhari will arrive in the second phase of the update. HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date for her banner. Regardless, players will be compelled to summon Yidhari, as she boasts the Rupture fighting style and wields the Ice element.

Ad

No new A-Rank character will be released during Phase 2. However, Ju Fufu will be obtainable via the rerun banner. The list below further outlines the agents you can summon during the second half of ZZZ 2.3:

Yidhari (S-Rank) : Ice, Rupture fighting style

: Ice, Rupture fighting style Ju Fufu (S-Rank) : Fire, Stun fighting style

: Fire, Stun fighting style Pan Yinhu (A-Rank) : Physical, Defense fighting style

: Physical, Defense fighting style Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style

Phase 2 W-Engine banner will feature the following options:

Kraken’s Cradle (S-Rank, Rupture)

(S-Rank, Rupture) Roaring Fur-Nace (S-Rank, Stun)

(S-Rank, Stun) Tremor Trigram Vessel (A-Rank, Defense)

(A-Rank, Defense) Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.