Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream, unveiling the new content from the next patch. The upcoming banners, in particular, will intrigue players as they feature fresh entries from the Spook Shack faction. The update will see the official debut of Lucia, Yidhari, and Kamano Manato as playable characters.
This article further discusses the entire Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner order and schedule.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners
Phase 1- Lucia and Vivian
Lucia was initially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign. The latest livestream event further confirmed that she will be featured during the first phase of the patch. As such, her banner will be available with the new update on October 15, 2025.
Lucia is also confirmed to be an S-Rank agent Support specialist from the Ether element. She will be accompanied by Vivian via a separate rerun banner. Phase 1 will also see the debut of Kamano Manato, an A-Rank unit from the Spook Shack faction.
The list below further details all the characters you can summon during the first half of ZZZ 2.3:
- Lucia (S-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Vivian (S-Rank): Ether, Anomaly fighting style
- Kamano Manato (A-Rank): Fire, Rupture fighting style
- Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature their signature options:
- Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)
- Flight of Fancy (S-Rank, Anomaly)
- Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)
Phase 2- Yidhari and Ju Fufu
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream has also confirmed that Yidhari will arrive in the second phase of the update. HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date for her banner. Regardless, players will be compelled to summon Yidhari, as she boasts the Rupture fighting style and wields the Ice element.
No new A-Rank character will be released during Phase 2. However, Ju Fufu will be obtainable via the rerun banner. The list below further outlines the agents you can summon during the second half of ZZZ 2.3:
- Yidhari (S-Rank): Ice, Rupture fighting style
- Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Pan Yinhu (A-Rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style
Phase 2 W-Engine banner will feature the following options:
- Kraken’s Cradle (S-Rank, Rupture)
- Roaring Fur-Nace (S-Rank, Stun)
- Tremor Trigram Vessel (A-Rank, Defense)
- Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)
