Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Lucia

HoYoverse has recently conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign, revealing two new characters from the upcoming patch. It seems Lucia and Kamano Manato from the Spook Shack faction will become playable and join their companions, Alice and Yuzuha. Lucia is a horned thiren who is deeply respected by her faction members.The officials have further confirmed that she is a Support specialist from the Ether element. However, her rarity remains unknown, although she is expected to be an S-rank agent. This article further discusses Lucia’s drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.Lucia announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 updateAn early Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 dip marketing campaign was least expected, but it revealed a new Spook Shack faction character named Lucia. She appears to be an avid storyteller who specializes in tales about the Ethereals. In fact, she is obsessed with demons, which her companion Yuzuha deeply appreciates.Unlike Kamano Manato, Lucia hasn’t appeared in the Waifei Peninsula, which leaves players wondering about her background. Thankfully, the official reveal contains dialogue from other NPCs, mostly praising the new agent. Here’s what Yidhari said about Lucia:“Before meeting her in-person, I’d always wonder… if I was chatting with some fairy living in a Hollow-”Yuzuha’s dialogue shows her admiration for Lucia:“Whether it’s a story or a prank, you need the author’s conviction to make it captivating. And her determined writing style can make even ghost stories and sleep-talking feel as real and powerful as a news report!”Geralt, on patrol duty at sixth street, spoke about his encounter with Lucia in the dead of night:“Hold up! Let me get this straight. First, you say you’re neither a ghost nor a criminal. Second, you’re telling me that squatting on the AC unit outside the video store is some kind of necessary security measure?!”When could Lucia release in ZZZ?As specified, Lucia is confirmed to release in ZZZ 2.3, given the drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same patch. The update is expected to launch around October 15, 2025, with the conclusion of the Orphie &amp; Magus banner from version 2.2.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.