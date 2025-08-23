Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Lucia

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 23, 2025 06:13 GMT
Lucia via Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign
Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Lucia (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has recently conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign, revealing two new characters from the upcoming patch. It seems Lucia and Kamano Manato from the Spook Shack faction will become playable and join their companions, Alice and Yuzuha. Lucia is a horned thiren who is deeply respected by her faction members.

Ad

The officials have further confirmed that she is a Support specialist from the Ether element. However, her rarity remains unknown, although she is expected to be an S-rank agent. This article further discusses Lucia’s drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.

Lucia announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

An early Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 dip marketing campaign was least expected, but it revealed a new Spook Shack faction character named Lucia. She appears to be an avid storyteller who specializes in tales about the Ethereals. In fact, she is obsessed with demons, which her companion Yuzuha deeply appreciates.

Unlike Kamano Manato, Lucia hasn’t appeared in the Waifei Peninsula, which leaves players wondering about her background. Thankfully, the official reveal contains dialogue from other NPCs, mostly praising the new agent. Here’s what Yidhari said about Lucia:

Ad
“Before meeting her in-person, I’d always wonder… if I was chatting with some fairy living in a Hollow-”

Yuzuha’s dialogue shows her admiration for Lucia:

“Whether it’s a story or a prank, you need the author’s conviction to make it captivating. And her determined writing style can make even ghost stories and sleep-talking feel as real and powerful as a news report!”
Ad

Geralt, on patrol duty at sixth street, spoke about his encounter with Lucia in the dead of night:

“Hold up! Let me get this straight. First, you say you’re neither a ghost nor a criminal. Second, you’re telling me that squatting on the AC unit outside the video store is some kind of necessary security measure?!”

When could Lucia release in ZZZ?

Ad

As specified, Lucia is confirmed to release in ZZZ 2.3, given the drip marketing campaign was conducted for the same patch. The update is expected to launch around October 15, 2025, with the conclusion of the Orphie & Magus banner from version 2.2.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications