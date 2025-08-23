Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Komano Manato

Komano Manato has been officially revealed to become playable in the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update. He will join his fellow Spook Shack members, Alice, Yuzuha, and Lucia, and will be the second Rupture class character in the game, alongside Yixuan in ZZZ. Although how he will perform is unknown at the moment, fans are hoping for him to have DPS gameplay.His rarity is still unknown, and while many in the community want him to be an S-Rank, some are guessing that he will be an A.Komano Manato announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 updateKomano was introduced during the main story chapter of version 2.0 of ZZZ, where the Proxy siblings made their way to the Waifei Peninsula for the next part of their adventure. He was an NPC at first, but his caring nature garnered him appreciation from the community, and many wanted him to become playable.With the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update coming in a span of a few months, Komano Manato has been announced to become playable in the upcoming patch. While his rarity is unknown and all things point to him likely being an A-Rank agent (not confirmed by HoYoverse), his element and class have been confirmed.Similar to Yixuan in ZZZ, Komano will be a Rupture character with Fire as his primary element. While it is unknown what his gameplay will look like, more details will be unveiled by HoYoverse during the Special Announcement Program for version 2.3, which will take place during the second half of the ZZZ 2.2 update.The official announcement post has the following to say about him:&quot;Even though the Spook Shack sounds scary, and its members keep talking about all sorts of bizarre stuff...&quot;He continues to&quot;But honestly, everyone's such a warm and caring friend. Oh, and the part-time jobs they recommend are totally worth it!&quot;Class: RuptureElement: FireRelease version: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3Faction: Spook ShackWhen can you expect Komano Manato to become playable in Zenless Zone ZeroKomano Manato will likely be released during Phase 1 of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update, and if he is an A-Rank Agent, he will run beside his Spook Shack teammate, Lucia. The patch will likely go out on 15 or 16 October, based on how HoYoverse makes the schedule for version 2.2. Given that the upcoming version 2.2 of ZZZ is coming out on September 4, a Thursday, instead of the usual Wednesday release, you will need to wait for HoYoverse to officially reveal the date.