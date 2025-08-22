  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 12:55 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream
Version 2.2 of ZZZ will be available soon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream finally showcased everything new in the upcoming version of the game. Besides two new agents from the OBOL Squad, the coming patch will also feature several gameplay events. Version 2.2, titled Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, will also bring a brand new story chapter to the ongoing plot and will release on September 4, 2025.

Ad

Let's take a look at everything you need to know from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream overview

New characters

New Agents in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)
New Agents in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Two new agents will be added to the game with version 2.2. Seed (Electric, Attacker) will be featured in the first phase of the update, while Orphie and Magus (Fire, Attacker) will be available during the second half.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New W-Engine and Bangboo

The following W-Engines will be added to the game:

  • Cordis Germina: Seed's signature W-Engine
  • Bellicose Blaze: Orphie and Magus's signature W-Engine

Mercury and Excaliboo will be the new Bangboos, and you will be able to obtain them using Boopons.

New story

New story in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)
New story in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Patch 2.2 of Zenless Zone Zero will feature a new main chapter, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night. This will continue the plot from where it ended in version 2.1, and will feature the OBOL Squad, especially Seed and Orphie.

Ad

Flora of the Blooming Valley, Seed's Agent Story, will also be available during version 2.2.

New banners

  • Phase 1 5-stars: Seed, Trigger
  • Phase 2 5-stars: Orphie and Magus, Evelyn Chevalier

Additionally, all of the 5-star Agents will also receive separate banners for their featured W-Engines.

New events

Events in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)
Events in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.2's feature event is called Band of Brave Bangboos and will feature a tower defense-type game mode. Completing the event will allow you to obtain the Excaliboo Bangboo for free, alongside Polychromes and other things. Here are the rest of the events from the update:

Ad
  • Problem Soldier Boot Camp
  • Spotlight Showdown
  • Rhythm Rave
  • En-Nah Treasure Hunt
  • Wish Bottle Adrift
  • Advanced Bounty Routine Cleanup
  • Data Bounty Combat Simulation

Quality-of-life and other system optimizations

Here are the QoL changes and optimizations that you can look forward to:

  • Suibian Temple gameplay event will receive optimizations, making it easy for you to craft and gather resources
  • After finishing the Suibian Temple renovation, the primer notification won't show up.
  • New slots have been added to the Shortcut wheel.
  • Agent locations can now be directly accessed from the map.
  • Trust events have been updated.
  • Agent Interface has a hide button that you can use to hide the agents you don't own
  • Display Case in the bedroom can hold 20 collectibles
Ad

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream redemption code and other rewards

HoYoverse revealed the following redemption code during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream.

  • OBOLSQUAD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

Do keep in mind that you have a limited time to claim the code, as it will expire on August 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM(UTC+8). You can redeem it by either visiting the official redemption portal or via in-game settings.

Ad

HoYoverse also announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream that you will receive the following items by logging into the game:

  • 10x Encrypted Master Tape
  • 10x Boopons

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update releases on September 4, 2025, kicking off Phase 1 with Seed and Trigger's banners.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications