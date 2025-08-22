Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream finally showcased everything new in the upcoming version of the game. Besides two new agents from the OBOL Squad, the coming patch will also feature several gameplay events. Version 2.2, titled Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, will also bring a brand new story chapter to the ongoing plot and will release on September 4, 2025.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream overview

New characters

New Agents in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new agents will be added to the game with version 2.2. Seed (Electric, Attacker) will be featured in the first phase of the update, while Orphie and Magus (Fire, Attacker) will be available during the second half.

New W-Engine and Bangboo

The following W-Engines will be added to the game:

Cordis Germina: Seed's signature W-Engine

Bellicose Blaze: Orphie and Magus's signature W-Engine

Mercury and Excaliboo will be the new Bangboos, and you will be able to obtain them using Boopons.

New story

New story in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Patch 2.2 of Zenless Zone Zero will feature a new main chapter, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night. This will continue the plot from where it ended in version 2.1, and will feature the OBOL Squad, especially Seed and Orphie.

Flora of the Blooming Valley, Seed's Agent Story, will also be available during version 2.2.

New banners

Phase 1 5-stars: Seed, Trigger

Seed, Trigger Phase 2 5-stars: Orphie and Magus, Evelyn Chevalier

Additionally, all of the 5-star Agents will also receive separate banners for their featured W-Engines.

New events

Events in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.2's feature event is called Band of Brave Bangboos and will feature a tower defense-type game mode. Completing the event will allow you to obtain the Excaliboo Bangboo for free, alongside Polychromes and other things. Here are the rest of the events from the update:

Problem Soldier Boot Camp

Spotlight Showdown

Rhythm Rave

En-Nah Treasure Hunt

Wish Bottle Adrift

Advanced Bounty Routine Cleanup

Data Bounty Combat Simulation

Quality-of-life and other system optimizations

Here are the QoL changes and optimizations that you can look forward to:

Suibian Temple gameplay event will receive optimizations, making it easy for you to craft and gather resources

After finishing the Suibian Temple renovation, the primer notification won't show up.

New slots have been added to the Shortcut wheel.

Agent locations can now be directly accessed from the map.

Trust events have been updated.

Agent Interface has a hide button that you can use to hide the agents you don't own

Display Case in the bedroom can hold 20 collectibles

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream redemption code and other rewards

HoYoverse revealed the following redemption code during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream.

OBOLSQUAD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

Do keep in mind that you have a limited time to claim the code, as it will expire on August 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM(UTC+8). You can redeem it by either visiting the official redemption portal or via in-game settings.

HoYoverse also announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream that you will receive the following items by logging into the game:

10x Encrypted Master Tape

10x Boopons

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update releases on September 4, 2025, kicking off Phase 1 with Seed and Trigger's banners.

