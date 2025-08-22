Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 release date was announced during the recent livestream event, which also unveiled the upcoming content. The update, set to launch on September 4, 2025, will include two new S-Rank agents, multiple events, and exciting quests. Version 2.2 will also further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula, where the Proxy siblings are stationed.

For those planning to dive in for the new content, this article discusses the ZZZ 2.2 release schedule for different regions and provides a countdown to track it.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 release date, time, and countdown

According to the official announcement, Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 will launch on September 4, 2025. The patch will go live simultaneously across all servers at 11 am (UTC+8), after a five-hour-long maintenance break. As usual, the timing will differ for players from different locations.

In that case, they can refer to the following list containing the ZZZ 2.2 release date and time for major regions:

America (September 3, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

(PDT): 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

(MDT): 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

(CDT): 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

(WEST): 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

(CEST): 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

(IST): 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

(CST): 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

(PHT): 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

(JST): 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

A countdown displaying the remaining time will certainly help readers track the version 2.2 update:

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream showcased all the new content heading to the next update. The list below further compiles the major reveals:

Two new S-Rank agents will be added to the game: Seed and Orphie & Magus.

and They will be accompanied by Trigger and Evelyn via a rerun banner.

and via a rerun banner. The W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the agents.

The Version 2.2 story quest will further explore the story of Waifei Peninsula and introduce the Obol Squad.

New Bangboos- Mercury and Excaliboo.

and Proxies will be able to participate in multiple events, including the Band OF Brave Bangboos , which features a tower-defense game mode.

, which features a tower-defense game mode. Several QoL changes will be added to the patch, like new Shortcut Wheel slots, Suibian Temple gameplay optimizations, and more.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

