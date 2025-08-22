Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 events and rewards

HoYoverse just teased Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2, titled &quot;Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,&quot; via a Special Program. The update goes live on September 4, 2025. It continues the Waifei Peninsula storyline while putting the spotlight on the Obol Squad of the Defense Force.Alongside the narrative, Proxies can look forward to a variety of limited-time events, login bonuses, and new Bangboos. This article brings together everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 and its events that were announced via the Special Program.Note: Some sections will be updated with confirmed details once HoYoverse releases them officially.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 overviewNew main story and agent storyProxies can continue the main story in the Waifei Peninsula arc as they uncover the Exaltists’ hidden schemes while the dangerous Miasma spreads across the Hollows. The Obol Squad of the Defense Force takes center stage, stepping in to neutralize the threat alongside other factions, such as the Yunkui Summit.Version 2.2 adds an agent story for Seed, exploring her past and connection with Seed Sr. Completing it rewards Polychromes, materials, and new perspectives on her combat role.Signal Search Banners (Phase 1)Signal Search Banner Phase 1: Seed and Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)Seed (Electric Attack) is a new S-rank agent and will debut in Phase 1 of the Exclusive Channel &quot;Tearforged Blossoms,&quot; alongside her dedicated S-Rank W-Engine Cordis Germina from the W-Engine Channel &quot;Dissonant Sonata.&quot; Trigger will return in a rerun through the &quot;Crimson Huntress&quot; Signal Search banner, paired with her W-Engine banner &quot;Bloodfang Reignition.&quot;Signal Search Banners (Phase 2)Signal Search Banner Phase 2: Orphie and Magus and Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)Orphie and Magus (Fire Attack) is another new S-rank agent who will be available in Phase 2 via the Exclusive Channel &quot;Wrathborn Duo.&quot; Their dedicated W-Engine, Bellicose Blaze, will be featured in the W-Engine Channel &quot;Dazzling Choir.&quot; Evelyn will also return in a rerun via &quot;Dreamchaser’s Elegy&quot; banner alongside her W-Engine, Heartstring Nocturne.New BangboosNew Bangboos Mr. Mercury and Excaliboo in Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)Two Bangboos debut in this version. The S-Rank Mr. Mercury is available through Bangboo Channel, while A-Rank Excaliboo is a free reward from the Band of Brave Bangboo event.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 version eventsAlongside story and banners, Proxies get several limited-time events, each with rewards, like Polychromes, upgrade items, and collectibles.Check-in eventsZenless Zone Zero Version 2.2's Check-In events (Image via HoYoverse)Version 2.2 will feature special login rewards where Proxies can claim a total of 10 Encrypted Master Tapes and 10 Boopons.Band of Brave BangbooBand of Brave Bangboo event in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)Seed oversees the annual combat Bangboo assessment in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2, where players deploy Bangboos to fight Ethereals and use upgrades for effectiveness. Rewards include the free A-Rank Excaliboo, Polychromes, and other materials.Problem Soldier Boot CampProblem Soldier Boot Camp in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)This training simulation lets players use Seed or Orphie and Magus in battles with hazards like electric fences, explosive tanks, and collision mechanics. Rewards include Polychromes, Boopons, and upgrade materials.Spotlight ShowdownSpotlight Showdown (Image via HoYoverse)HIA’s (Hollow Investigative Association's) new event features daily themed battles with buffs, plus Special Offensive stages with limited agent use. The rewards include Tuning Calibrators, Polychromes, and other materials.Rhythm RaveRhythm Rave (Image via HoYoverse)Paige hosts a rhythm-based party where players hit music equipment on beat for higher ratings. The rewards include an exclusive namecard, Polychromes, and more.En-Nah Treasure HuntEn-Nah Treasure Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)Proxies join Ellen and Wandererboo, solving photo clues to uncover treasures. Afterward, one exclusive collectible can be chosen for display, while others arrive later at Sān-Z Studio. The rewards are Polychromes and one of three collectibles.Wish Bottle AdriftWish Bottle Adrift in ZZZ (Image via HoYoverse)In this lighter, thematic event, Proxies receive a Wish Bottle upon logging in or spending Battery each day. Write down a wish and toss it into the sea, and once enough bottles are used, you can claim the Polychrome awards and more upgrade materials.Other ongoing and recurring eventsShiyu Defense and Deadly Assault: Both will return with new enemy lineups and a convenient preset configuration function for easier team swaps.Routine Cleanup: It will feature new commissions with boosted rewards. Players can obtain the new Drive Disc sets Dawn’s Bloom and Moonlight Lullaby, tailored to the latest agents’ playstyles.Additionally, Routine Cleanup and Combat Simulation double rewards will also make a comeback, giving Proxies a great chance to farm resources.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 appears to be packed with new story, new agents, and fun side events that mix both the seriousness of the narrative. With plenty of rewards on the line, it’s a good time for Proxies to jump in daily throughout this version to make the most of it.