Zenless Zone Zero Seed materials and ascension requirements leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign has revealed Seed, confirming her debut in the upcoming patch. She is an Obol Squad member who was designated the role of an artillerist. For those planning to summon and build Seed in the future, third-party sources like Hakush.in have disclosed her ascension requirement from the ongoing beta test.This article further explores Seed's ascension materials in ZZZ, per the leaks.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.2 closed beta, which are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.All Zenless Zone Zero Seed materials and ascension requirements, according to leaksAn agent’s fighting style determines the materials you need to level them up. Zenless Zone Zero’s Seed is an Attack specialist, and here are her ascension requirements:Promotion LevelMaterials RequiredDennies RequiredRewards20Basic Attack Certification Seal x424,000N/A30Advanced Attack Certification Seal x1256,0001x Master Tape40Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20120,000N/A50Pioneer's Certification Seal x10200,0001x Master Tape60Pioneer's Certification Seal x20400,000N/AHere are the materials you need to increase each of Seed’s skills in the game:Skill levelRequired materialsRequired Dennies2Basic Shock Chip x22,0003Basic Shock Chip x33,0004Advanced Shock Chip x26,0005Advanced Shock Chip x39,0006Advanced Shock Chip x412,0007Advanced Shock Chip x618,0008Specialized Shock Chip x545,0009Specialized Shock Chip x867,50010Specialized Shock Chip x1090,00011Specialized Shock Chip x12112,50012Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1135,000The table contains all the boss materials required to unlock Seed’s Core Skills:Core SkillsRequired MaterialsRequired DenniesAN/A5,000BHigher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x212,000CHigher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x428,000DExuvia of Refinement x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x960,000EExuvia of Refinement x3, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x15100,000FExuvia of Refinement x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x30200,000Also read: ZZZ 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimationWhere to find Seed’s materials in Zenless Zone ZeroBasic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification SealAttack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)The Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seal can be obtained from the Attack Drill. You can initiate the challenge via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Shock ChipsCurrent Test (Image via HoYoverse)Interact with the same console and initiate the Current Test to farm the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Shock Chips in the game. Since the resource is required to upgrade all of Seed’s active skills, you might have to visit the HIA Club frequently and exhaust your battery charges.Hamster Cage PassHamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)The Hamster Cage is awarded once you reach Level 35 at the New Eridu City Fund (Battle pass). Some limited-time events also reward the rare commodity.Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal CleaveLumberjack Expert Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave is the mini-boss material for Seed. You can farm it from the Lumberjack Expert Challenge, which can be accessed via the other VR console at the HIA Club.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.