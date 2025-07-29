  • home icon
Zenless Zone Zero Seed materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 29, 2025 10:50 GMT
Seed from Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Seed materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign has revealed Seed, confirming her debut in the upcoming patch. She is an Obol Squad member who was designated the role of an artillerist. For those planning to summon and build Seed in the future, third-party sources like Hakush.in have disclosed her ascension requirement from the ongoing beta test.

This article further explores Seed's ascension materials in ZZZ, per the leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.2 closed beta, which are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Seed materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

An agent’s fighting style determines the materials you need to level them up. Zenless Zone Zero’s Seed is an Attack specialist, and here are her ascension requirements:

Promotion LevelMaterials RequiredDennies RequiredRewards
20Basic Attack Certification Seal x424,000N/A
30Advanced Attack Certification Seal x1256,000
1x Master Tape
40Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20120,000N/A
50Pioneer's Certification Seal x10200,000
1x Master Tape
60Pioneer's Certification Seal x20400,000N/A
Here are the materials you need to increase each of Seed’s skills in the game:

Skill levelRequired materialsRequired Dennies
2Basic Shock Chip x22,000
3Basic Shock Chip x33,000
4Advanced Shock Chip x26,000
5Advanced Shock Chip x39,000
6Advanced Shock Chip x412,000
7Advanced Shock Chip x618,000
8Specialized Shock Chip x545,000
9Specialized Shock Chip x867,500
10Specialized Shock Chip x1090,000
11Specialized Shock Chip x12112,500
12Specialized Shock Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1135,000
The table contains all the boss materials required to unlock Seed’s Core Skills:

Core SkillsRequired MaterialsRequired Dennies
AN/A5,000
BHigher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x212,000
CHigher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x428,000
DExuvia of Refinement x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x960,000
EExuvia of Refinement x3, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x15100,000
FExuvia of Refinement x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave x30200,000
Where to find Seed’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seal

Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seal can be obtained from the Attack Drill. You can initiate the challenge via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Shock Chips

Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Current Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the same console and initiate the Current Test to farm the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Shock Chips in the game. Since the resource is required to upgrade all of Seed’s active skills, you might have to visit the HIA Club frequently and exhaust your battery charges.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage is awarded once you reach Level 35 at the New Eridu City Fund (Battle pass). Some limited-time events also reward the rare commodity.

Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave

Lumberjack Expert Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)
Lumberjack Expert Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Higher Dimensional Data: Mortal Cleave is the mini-boss material for Seed. You can farm it from the Lumberjack Expert Challenge, which can be accessed via the other VR console at the HIA Club.

