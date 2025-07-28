Zenless Zone Zero Seed kit crumb, abilities, and animations, leaked

  • home icon
By Akash Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:06 GMT
Seed from Zenless Zone Zero
All Zenless Zone Zero Seed leaks explored (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign officially confirmed Seed as the featured agent for the next patch. With its closed beta kicking off, third-party sources like Hakush.in have disclosed the upcoming character’s kits and abilities. Dimbreath, a credible leaks source, has also shared her animations and gameplay footage from the test servers.

This article will take a closer look at the recent leaks about Seed from ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Seed leaks

Kit crumbs and ability leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign disclosed that Seed is an Attack specialist from the Electric attribute. Here’s her kit, crumbs, per Hakush.in:

Core Skill

  • Team members aside from Seed with the highest Attack will be considered Partner.
  • Seed gains Overheat for the energy consumed by the Partner. She starts with 120 points and it goes up to 150.
  • Increases damage of Overlord Punch by 15% and it ignores 20% of the target’s RES.
  • Seed’s Attack and CRIT DMG are amplified by 25% based on the Partner’s stats.
Additional Ability

  • Restore 2.5 Energy to Partner every second.
  • Increases Partner’s EX Special Attack damage by 30%.

Basic Attack

  • Seed has four attack strings.
  • She launches Mecha Punch upon obtaining over 120 Overheat or after fourth Basic Attack and EX Special skill.
  • Mecha Combo is a two consecutive attack that Seed can launch after Mecha Punch. It consumes 80 Overheat.
  • She inflicts off-field Aftershock every five seconds with Mecha Assault.

Special Attack

  • Hold EX Special Attack to enter flight mode, which consumes energy over time.
  • Mecha Punch is triggered upon consuming 40 Energy.
Animation leaks

The preview shared by Dimbreath shows Seed using a hovercraft during combat. She also wields holographic jets, which double up as her weapon. They can shoot an Electric beam on target, inflicting the same attribute damage.

Seed could also be seen manifesting a mecha armor that has different attacks. It can unleash a barrage of missiles, a ground slam, and a charged punch. Upon casting the Ultimate, players will enter the agent's POV to shoot a series of ballistic shells towards the opponent from within the armor.

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

