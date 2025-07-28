Zenless Zone Zero Seed kit crumb, abilities, and animations, leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign officially confirmed Seed as the featured agent for the next patch. With its closed beta kicking off, third-party sources like Hakush.in have disclosed the upcoming character’s kits and abilities. Dimbreath, a credible leaks source, has also shared her animations and gameplay footage from the test servers.This article will take a closer look at the recent leaks about Seed from ZZZ.Note: This article is based on leaks from the ZZZ 2.2 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. All Zenless Zone Zero Seed leaksKit crumbs and ability leaks〘2.2〙Seed TLDR kit via Zeta and Hakushin byu/Knight_Steve_ inZenlesszonezeroleaks_The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign disclosed that Seed is an Attack specialist from the Electric attribute. Here’s her kit, crumbs, per Hakush.in:Core SkillTeam members aside from Seed with the highest Attack will be considered Partner.Seed gains Overheat for the energy consumed by the Partner. She starts with 120 points and it goes up to 150.Increases damage of Overlord Punch by 15% and it ignores 20% of the target’s RES.Seed’s Attack and CRIT DMG are amplified by 25% based on the Partner’s stats.Additional AbilityRestore 2.5 Energy to Partner every second.Increases Partner’s EX Special Attack damage by 30%.Basic AttackSeed has four attack strings.She launches Mecha Punch upon obtaining over 120 Overheat or after fourth Basic Attack and EX Special skill.Mecha Combo is a two consecutive attack that Seed can launch after Mecha Punch. It consumes 80 Overheat.She inflicts off-field Aftershock every five seconds with Mecha Assault.Special AttackHold EX Special Attack to enter flight mode, which consumes energy over time.Mecha Punch is triggered upon consuming 40 Energy.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimationAnimation leaksThe preview shared by Dimbreath shows Seed using a hovercraft during combat. She also wields holographic jets, which double up as her weapon. They can shoot an Electric beam on target, inflicting the same attribute damage.Seed could also be seen manifesting a mecha armor that has different attacks. It can unleash a barrage of missiles, a ground slam, and a charged punch. Upon casting the Ultimate, players will enter the agent's POV to shoot a series of ballistic shells towards the opponent from within the armor.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.