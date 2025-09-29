Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code expiry time and rewards

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream was officially conducted on September 29, 2025, and it unveiled new content from the next patch. The host also shared a special redemption code containing 300x Polychrome and other free resources. You can claim them all via a simple redemption method before they expire.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.3 livestream code and its expiry time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code, rewards, and expiry time

The version 2.3 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code was officially announced on September 29, 2025. You can activate it to obtain the following rewards:

LUCIA1015: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

The specified rewards are available for a limited time. As indicated by HoYoverse, the ZZZ 2.3 livestream code will expire on October 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Make sure to complete the redemption quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.

The countdown below will help you track the time until the livestream code expires:

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream code

You can redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code, including the one shared during the version 2.3 livestream, via the official methods. You can either use the in-game pause menu, the HoYoverse webpage, or the HoYoLAB app. The detailed processes are specified below:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem via official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit the official code redemption website.

Log in to your account with the proper credentials.

Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the empty box.

Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game on any device.

Click on the Pause button once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will bring up the in-game menu.

button once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will bring up the in-game menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

and click on to open a pop-up window. Insert the code in the empty dialogue box.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

Open the HoYoLAB app .

. Choose ZZZ from the list of games.

Head to the HoYoGuides section.

Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.

The rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access the feature by clicking on the envelope icon within the Pause menu.

