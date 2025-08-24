Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3: All drip-marketed characters 

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 is already stirring excitement within the community following the reveal of three brand new Agents. HoYoverse drip-marketed Lucia, Komano Manato, and Yidhari, all hailing from the Spook Shack faction in Waifei Peninsula.What’s interesting is that this update continues to expand the Rupture unit type, a path that started with Yixuan in version 2.0. With two S-Rank Agents and one A-Rank, the roster looks to shake up team-building for both veterans and newcomers. Each character also comes with their unique identities, making this reveal both thematic and gameplay-rich.Zenless Zone Zero new S-Rank Agents: Lucia and YidhariThe first unit that drip-marketed is Lucia, an S-Rank Ether Support Agent themed around a goat or sheep thiren. She’s expected to provide strong team synergy while buffing allies, likely becoming a highly flexible option for many lineups.Since Ether has proven to be versatile across different challenges, her addition could allow players to slot her into both aggressive and defensive squads. Characters like Lucia usually end up defining the meta long-term because of their adaptability.Yidhari's official drip-marketing (Image via HoYoverse)Yidhari is going to be another S-Rank Agent with Ice Rupture. Her octopus thiren design stands out visually, along with her giant weapon. HoYoverse clearly seems committed to bringing out more Rupture mechanics, and Yidhari is a strong example of that trend.Her Rupture playstyle can strengthen the growing roster of Rupture units and their unique defense-shredding mechanics, as seen in Yixuan's mechanics. For players who enjoy methodical combat and breaking down miasmic enemy shields, Yidhari might become a priority pull when her banner goes live.Zenless Zone Zero new A-Rank Agent: Komano ManatoKomano Manato's official drip-marketing (Image via HoYoverse)The third addition is Komano Manato, an A-Rank Fire Rupture Agent as a raccoon thiren. While not an S-Rank, his skillset will likely make him a reliable damage dealer, especially in compositions built around Rupture-heavy playstyles. His presence also shows how HoYoverse balances the roster by introducing approachable yet powerful A-Rank characters alongside headline S-Ranks.A-Ranks have always had a special role in Zenless Zone Zero as they give free-to-play players a chance to experiment with new mechanics while still contributing meaningfully to endgame teams. Komano Manato could end up being the kind of character that anchors Rupture squads for casual players. This is the same case for people who still use A-rank Piper in the current meta.In that sense, he helps widen the audience for Rupture-focused strategies while complementing stronger characters like Yixuan or Yidhari.With these three joining the Spook Shack faction, Zenless Zone Zero further builds out the Waifei Peninsula setting while expanding on supports and Rupture-based combat. Players who enjoyed Yixuan’s gameplay and kit in ZZZ 2.0 will now have even more options to explore.