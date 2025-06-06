Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Zenless Zone Zero introduces unique new agents with every update, and some of them boast unique combat mechanics, which often align with the latest enemies. Yixuan takes the center stage with her unique Auric Ink attribute and Rupture fighting style. The latter allows her to attack enemies while ignoring their defenses with Sheer DMG.

Thankfully, there are no tradeoffs for employing such a powerful damage source during combat. All she requires are teammates from either the Stun, Support, or Defense category to access her additional ability with its associated buffs. This article further discusses some of the best teams for Yixuan in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Best teams for Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu+ Astra Yao

Pan Yinhu and Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Pan Yinhu and Astra Yao are certainly the best teammates for Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero until Ju Fufu makes her debut. Even then, you can pick either of the companions. Pan Yinhu is a versatile Defense agent that excels at debuffing targets and can further heal allies whenever necessary.

The Panda Thiren requires less field time, which makes him the perfect candidate for Yixuan, who prefers staying active on the battlefield. His debuff compels enemies to incur increased damage from all sources, making them vulnerable to attacks imbued with Sheer Force. Astra Yao does something quite similar but on a large scale.

She can provide massive healing whenever necessary and can directly increase Yixuan’s CRIT DMG and attack stats.

2) Yixuan+ Caesar+ Lucy

Caesar and Lucy (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sons of Calydon faction in Zenless Zone Zero offers some of the best playable companions in the game, like Caesar and Lucy. They can be employed together to create a strong hypercarry team for Yixuan. Unlike Pan Yinhu, Caesar cannot offer any healing but can tank a significant amount of incoming damage thanks to her parrying capabilities.

Not to forget, she can boost allies’ ATK and provide shields to the entire team. Lucy can offer a similar Attack buff with less field time.

3) Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu+ Lucy

Pan Yinhu and Lucy (Image via HoYoverse)

This free-to-play Yixuan team employs both Pan Yinhu and Lucy. Here, Pan Yinhu is tasked with assisting the frontrunner by applying the "Touch of Death" on enemies. This effect bolsters the damage inflicted on enemies, which, when paired with Rupture’s defense-ignoring properties, can increase Yixuan’s damage numbers.

You can also use Pan Yinhu's ultimate ability to heal all allies. Lucy can offer massive ATK buffs with her skill to further help Yixuan during combat.

