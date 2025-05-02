Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements leaked

Yixuan is one of the highly anticipated characters in Zenless Zone Zero who will debut in version 2.0. Although HoYoverse has thoroughly promoted the agent, players have yet to learn about her specialty and element, which is expected to be something unique to her.

Ad

A credible leak source,Hakush.in, has delved deeper into the ongoing closed beta to disclose the ascension requirements for Yixuan.

This article further discusses the ascension materials of Yixuan in ZZZ, based on leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing has revealed Yixuan’s debut in the same patch. Based on the closed beta leaks, she will likely boast a new fighting style called the Stun, which will further influence her ascension requirements.

Here are the resources players need to level up Yixuan:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Arbiter's Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Arbiter's Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Ad

Like Miyabi, Yixuan will also wield a unique element, which is expected to be a special version of the Ether attribute. Hence, she will require different types of Ether Chips to upgrade her skills.

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Ether Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Ether Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Ether Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Ether Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Ether Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Ether Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Ether Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Ether Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Ether Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Ether Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Ad

As of this writing, Yixuan's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Small Boss material x2 12,000 C Small Boss material x4 28,000 D Big Boss material x2, Small Boss material x9 60,000 E Big Boss material x3,Small Boss material x15 100,000 F Big Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30 200,000

Ad

Where to find Yixuan’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips

Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Leveling up Yixuan’s skills will require the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Ether Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge on the Resonance Test. This combat challenge can be accessed from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero.

Ad

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) rewards the Hamster Cage Pass once you reach level 35. Additionally, some of the limited-time events drop this rare commodity once you complete the required objectives.

Ad

The sources of the ascension and boss materials are yet to be discovered. Hopefully, HoYoverse will disclose them in the upcoming livestream event.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.