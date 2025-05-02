  • home icon
Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified May 02, 2025 12:50 GMT
Yixuan via Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing
Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Yixuan is one of the highly anticipated characters in Zenless Zone Zero who will debut in version 2.0. Although HoYoverse has thoroughly promoted the agent, players have yet to learn about her specialty and element, which is expected to be something unique to her.

A credible leak source,Hakush.in, has delved deeper into the ongoing closed beta to disclose the ascension requirements for Yixuan.

This article further discusses the ascension materials of Yixuan in ZZZ, based on leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing has revealed Yixuan’s debut in the same patch. Based on the closed beta leaks, she will likely boast a new fighting style called the Stun, which will further influence her ascension requirements.

Here are the resources players need to level up Yixuan:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Arbiter's Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Arbiter's Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

Like Miyabi, Yixuan will also wield a unique element, which is expected to be a special version of the Ether attribute. Hence, she will require different types of Ether Chips to upgrade her skills.

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Ether Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Ether Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Ether Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Ether Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Ether Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Ether Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Ether Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Ether Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Ether Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Ether Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

As of this writing, Yixuan's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Small Boss material x2

12,000

C

Small Boss material x4

28,000

D

Big Boss material x2, Small Boss material x9

60,000

E

Big Boss material x3,Small Boss material x15

100,000

F

Big Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30

200,000

Where to find Yixuan’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips

Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Leveling up Yixuan’s skills will require the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Ether Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge on the Resonance Test. This combat challenge can be accessed from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) rewards the Hamster Cage Pass once you reach level 35. Additionally, some of the limited-time events drop this rare commodity once you complete the required objectives.

The sources of the ascension and boss materials are yet to be discovered. Hopefully, HoYoverse will disclose them in the upcoming livestream event.

