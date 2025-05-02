Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements leaked

Yixuan is one of the highly anticipated characters in Zenless Zone Zero who will debut in version 2.0. Although HoYoverse has thoroughly promoted the agent, players have yet to learn about her specialty and element, which is expected to be something unique to her.
A credible leak source,Hakush.in, has delved deeper into the ongoing closed beta to disclose the ascension requirements for Yixuan.
This article further discusses the ascension materials of Yixuan in ZZZ, based on leaks.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing has revealed Yixuan’s debut in the same patch. Based on the closed beta leaks, she will likely boast a new fighting style called the Stun, which will further influence her ascension requirements.
Here are the resources players need to level up Yixuan:
Like Miyabi, Yixuan will also wield a unique element, which is expected to be a special version of the Ether attribute. Hence, she will require different types of Ether Chips to upgrade her skills.
As of this writing, Yixuan's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:
Where to find Yixuan’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips
Leveling up Yixuan’s skills will require the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Ether Chips. You can obtain them by spending battery charge on the Resonance Test. This combat challenge can be accessed from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero.
Hamster Cage Pass
The New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) rewards the Hamster Cage Pass once you reach level 35. Additionally, some of the limited-time events drop this rare commodity once you complete the required objectives.
The sources of the ascension and boss materials are yet to be discovered. Hopefully, HoYoverse will disclose them in the upcoming livestream event.
