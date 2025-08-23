  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 23, 2025 21:51 GMT
Komano Manato via Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing campaign
This article explores Komano Manato's animation leaks in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Komano Manato, the canine Thiren from the Spook Shack faction in Zenless Zone Zero, is announced to be playable in the version 2.3 update. While the official reveal validated the agent’s attribute and fighting style, the latest leaks offered a glimpse at his visuals from the ongoing closed beta test. The preview shared by Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, further shows Manato’s combat animations.

Ad

This article takes a closer look at the agent's gameplay leaks from the ZZZ 2.3 closed beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Komano Manato combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Komano Manato was revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign, and he will be the second agent from the Rupture specialty. Leakers online have claimed that he will be an A-Rank agent, making him an accessible option for players.

The preview shared by Dimbreath shows Komano Manato engaging enemies, wielding a one-handed claymore. He is able to swiftly swing the weapon to unleash massive Fire DMG. His basic attack is essentially a three-slash that can be used with other abilities to create a combo action.

Ad

Komano Manato can be seen activating his special skill, unleashing heavier slashes on the enemies up front. The ability is expected to have some health restorative properties. He also appears to be quite agile, despite having a bulky build. The Thiren can charge towards the target, leaving a trail that deals damage.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Lucia

Upon casting the ultimate ability, Manato sharpens his blade before unleashing multiple forward slashes on the enemy. He then slams on the ground, which explodes, dealing more damage to the target in the area.

Ad

Outside combat, Komano Manato has generic running and walking animations. Being a thiren, he possessed a thick tail that flops around as he moves around the map. That said, he has amazing gameplay visuals for an A-Rank agent.

Players can expect to learn more about Komano Manato’s abilities via upcoming announcements. The version 2.3 livestream will also showcase the official gameplay while discussing his kit.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications