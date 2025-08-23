Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leaked

Komano Manato, the canine Thiren from the Spook Shack faction in Zenless Zone Zero, is announced to be playable in the version 2.3 update. While the official reveal validated the agent’s attribute and fighting style, the latest leaks offered a glimpse at his visuals from the ongoing closed beta test. The preview shared by Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, further shows Manato’s combat animations.This article takes a closer look at the agent's gameplay leaks from the ZZZ 2.3 closed beta.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Komano Manato combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks[2.3 BETA] Komano Manato animations via Dim byu/cakeel- inZenlesszonezeroleaks_Komano Manato was revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign, and he will be the second agent from the Rupture specialty. Leakers online have claimed that he will be an A-Rank agent, making him an accessible option for players.The preview shared by Dimbreath shows Komano Manato engaging enemies, wielding a one-handed claymore. He is able to swiftly swing the weapon to unleash massive Fire DMG. His basic attack is essentially a three-slash that can be used with other abilities to create a combo action.Komano Manato can be seen activating his special skill, unleashing heavier slashes on the enemies up front. The ability is expected to have some health restorative properties. He also appears to be quite agile, despite having a bulky build. The Thiren can charge towards the target, leaving a trail that deals damage.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals LuciaUpon casting the ultimate ability, Manato sharpens his blade before unleashing multiple forward slashes on the enemy. He then slams on the ground, which explodes, dealing more damage to the target in the area.Outside combat, Komano Manato has generic running and walking animations. Being a thiren, he possessed a thick tail that flops around as he moves around the map. That said, he has amazing gameplay visuals for an A-Rank agent.Players can expect to learn more about Komano Manato’s abilities via upcoming announcements. The version 2.3 livestream will also showcase the official gameplay while discussing his kit.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.