The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update has officially launched on September 4, 2025, introducing two highly anticipated agents from the Obol Squad faction. Players will likely be compelled to summon the characters, which requires spending their hard-earned Polychrome. The special codes from the patch will help replenish their reserve and reward other resources.
This article further lists all the active ZZZ 2.2 redeem codes.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 redeem codes
Listed below are all the redeem codes that are currently active in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update:
- ZZZ21SUMMER: Polychrome x60, Dennies x6666
- YUZUHAGIFT: Official Investigator Log x10, W-Engine Power Supply x10, Crystallized Plating Agent x10, Dennies x10000
- ALICEYUZUHA: Polychrome x50
- ZENLESSGIFT: Polychrome x50, Official Investigator Log x2, W-Engine Power Supply x3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x1
Note: This list above will be updated as more codes come to light.
It is worth noting that the codes are available for a limited time. Try to redeem them quickly before they expire to avoid missing out on the freebies. As of writing, ZENLESSGIFT is the only code that doesn’t have an expiration window. However, you can redeem it once per account.
How to activate Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes
You can use either the official website or the in-game pause menu to redeem any active ZZZ code. The methods are further discussed below. Pick whichever process is feasible:
How to redeem on the official website
- Use any browser to access the official HoYoverse website.
- Pick a server if the website doesn't detect one automatically.
- Enter the active redemption code in the dialogue box below.
- Click on the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
- Use the above steps to activate the remaining codes.
How to redeem in-game
- Boot up ZZZ from any device.
- Click on Pause once the character loads on your screen to bring up the in-game menu.
- Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
- Enter the active code in the blank area.
- Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.
- Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes.
Once you activate the code using either of the above methods, the rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. To access the feature, simply head to the Pause menu and click on the envelope icon. Press the claim button under the mail to transfer all the resources to your inventory.
