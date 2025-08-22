Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners order and schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners, revealing the featured characters and W-Engines in the latest livestream event. The update set to release on September 4, 2025, will introduce Orphie and Seed to the playable roster. The version 2.2 drip marketing campaign previously teased the S-Rank agents, who hail from the Obol Squad.
The upcoming story will potentially explore their backstory and the faction they belong to. However, players will be more interested in summoning the characters as they bring unique gameplay elements, which were also showcased during the livestream. This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 banner order and schedule.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners
Phase 1- Seed and Trigger
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream revealed that Seed will be featured in the first phase of the update. Hence, her banner will arrive with the new patch on September 4, 2025. Seed has been confirmed to be an Attack Specialist from the Electric element. She will be accompanied by Trigger and multiple A-Rank characters in version 2.2.
Listed below are the agents you can obtain from the Phase 1 banners:
- Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
- Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
- Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the specified characters:
- Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)
- Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)
- The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
- Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
Phase 2- Orphie & Magus and Evelyn
Orphie & Magus will arrive in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. They will come to the game as a single entity, with Orphie being the actual agent. Like Seed, she is an Attack specialist but wields the Fire attribute.
The same goes for Evelyn, the rerun character accompanying Orphie & Magus in version 2.2. While HoYoverse has showcased her gameplay during the special program, her exact release date has yet to be announced.
The list below further details the characters featured in Phase 2 banners:
- Orphie & Magus (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
- Evelyn (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
- Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style
- Anton (A-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
The W-Engine banner in the second phase of the patch will feature the following options:
- Bellicose Blaze (S-Rank, Attack)
- Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack)
- Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support)
- Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)
