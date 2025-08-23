Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 90+ free pulls

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count, based on a rough estimation, was shared by X user @PalitoGodd via an infographic. While the numbers may not be accurate, players can still use the information to plan their summons. Based on Palito's estimation, Proxies can expect to collect over 90 free wishes in the next update, provided they wrap up all the contents.HoYoverse used the latest livestream event to showcase everything in the patch. It will feature a new quest and various events, alongside the recurring endgame modes, all of which reward the in-game resources. This article further discusses the estimated Polychrome count in ZZZ 2.2 from each of the sources.Note: Some aspects of this are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaks2.2 Polychrome count via Palito byu/cakeel- inZenlesszonezeroleaks_Palito’s infographic shows the total number of Polychrome players can earn during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update. Here are the details:Permanent contentStory Clear- 1x Encrypted Master TapeMap exploration- ~200x PolychromesAgent Trust and dates- 260x PolychromesVersion 2.2 achievement rewards- 100x PolychromesAgent Training- 20x PolychromesFrequent contentDaily Activity- 2520x PolychromeShiyu Defense- 2160x PolychromeDeadly Assault- 900x PolychromeHollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 36x BooponsHowl’s Newsstand- ~300x PolychromesWeekly Errands- 360x PolychromesMonthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 15x BooponsBattle Pass (free-to-play)- 5x Master TapesLimited-time eventsSeven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x BooponsBand of Brave Bangboo- ~1000x PolychromeWish Bottle Adrift- 420x PolychromeSpotlight Showdown- 360x PolychromeRhythm Rave- 360x Polychrome+ 5x BooponsProblem Soldier Boot Camp- 300x Polychrome+ 5x BooponsEN-NAH Treasure Hunt- 300x PolychromeTV Schedule- 370x PolychromeCharacter Trials- 80x PolychromeQuests and mailsVersion 2.2 maintenance- 600x PolychromeVersion 2.3 livestream- 300x PolychromeNew redeem codes- 100x PolychromeAlso read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners order and schedulePlayers can earn roughly 11,890x Polychrome and 16x Encrypted Master Tapes by the end of the patch. The total rounds up to 90x free wishes, excluding the Master Tapes and Boopons.Purchasing the Interknot Membership will get them an additional 28 pulls in version 2.2. Proxies can also purchase the battle pass and the subscription to obtain 37 more wishes.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.