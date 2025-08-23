  • home icon
  Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 90+ free pulls

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 90+ free pulls

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 23, 2025 20:22 GMT
Image showing Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count, based on a rough estimation, was shared by X user @PalitoGodd via an infographic. While the numbers may not be accurate, players can still use the information to plan their summons. Based on Palito's estimation, Proxies can expect to collect over 90 free wishes in the next update, provided they wrap up all the contents.

HoYoverse used the latest livestream event to showcase everything in the patch. It will feature a new quest and various events, alongside the recurring endgame modes, all of which reward the in-game resources. This article further discusses the estimated Polychrome count in ZZZ 2.2 from each of the sources.

Note: Some aspects of this are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaks

Palito’s infographic shows the total number of Polychrome players can earn during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update. Here are the details:

Permanent content

  • Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
  • Map exploration- ~200x Polychromes
  • Agent Trust and dates- 260x Polychromes
  • Version 2.2 achievement rewards- 100x Polychromes
  • Agent Training- 20x Polychromes

Frequent content

  • Daily Activity- 2520x Polychrome
  • Shiyu Defense- 2160x Polychrome
  • Deadly Assault- 900x Polychrome
  • Hollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 36x Boopons
  • Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
  • Weekly Errands- 360x Polychromes
  • Monthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 15x Boopons
  • Battle Pass (free-to-play)- 5x Master Tapes
Limited-time events

  • Seven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons
  • Band of Brave Bangboo- ~1000x Polychrome
  • Wish Bottle Adrift- 420x Polychrome
  • Spotlight Showdown- 360x Polychrome
  • Rhythm Rave- 360x Polychrome+ 5x Boopons
  • Problem Soldier Boot Camp- 300x Polychrome+ 5x Boopons
  • EN-NAH Treasure Hunt- 300x Polychrome
  • TV Schedule- 370x Polychrome
  • Character Trials- 80x Polychrome

Quests and mails

  • Version 2.2 maintenance- 600x Polychrome
  • Version 2.3 livestream- 300x Polychrome
  • New redeem codes- 100x Polychrome

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners order and schedule

Players can earn roughly 11,890x Polychrome and 16x Encrypted Master Tapes by the end of the patch. The total rounds up to 90x free wishes, excluding the Master Tapes and Boopons.

Purchasing the Interknot Membership will get them an additional 28 pulls in version 2.2. Proxies can also purchase the battle pass and the subscription to obtain 37 more wishes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Akash Paul
