Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn's kit and Mindscapes leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Oct 22, 2025 01:54 GMT
Dialyn is one of the upcoming S-rank characters in Zenless Zone Zero 2.4. According to recent beta leaks from reliable sources Leifa and Hakushin, she is a quick-attack unit who specializes in chaining powerful EX Special Attacks and stunning enemies quickly.

The Physical Stun Agent can reportedly dish out high burst damage and provide supportive buffs for her teammates, giving them extra damage potential through her Inspire effect.

Here’s a breakdown of Dialyn's leaked kit in Zenless Zone Zero.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Dialyn's kit explained according to leaks in Zenless Zone Zero

Dialyn's specialty in Zenless Zone Zero, according to Leifa and Hakushin, is stunning enemies with her designated effects and buffs. Here are the details:

Dialyn's basic kit

  1. Basic Attack: Performs up to four quick slashes. Can be extended into enhanced combos after certain EX Special Attacks.
  2. Special Attack: Throws twin rings to deal Physical damage.
  3. EX Special Attack: Enchanced strikes in the form of hand projections in a Rock, Scissors, Paper rotational sequence, each offering higher power and brief invulnerability.
  4. Chain Attack: Unleashes a rapid series of kicks for heavy burst and Daze output.
  5. Ultimate: Charges forward and strikes in a fast, cinematic blow that deals massive damage and instantly applies heavy Daze.
  6. Dodge: Quick dash with invulnerability. Can follow up with a counter or dash attack.
  7. Quick Assist: Performs a swift Physical strike when an ally is launched.
Dialyn's Core Passive explained according to leaks

According to the leaks, Dialyn's kit centers on mechanics called Rally and Martial Salute points in Zenless Zone Zero. Her EX Special Attacks cycle through the Rock, Scissors, Paper sequence, with the last attack applying the Suppression effect, which extends the Stun duration on the enemy. Here are the details:

  1. EX Special Attack - Martial Salute: This triggers the previous character’s Quick Assist attack, granting participating allies a temporary buff called Inspire that further increases their damage. This makes her valuable not only as a damage dealer but also as a support who boosts teammates through assists.
  2. EX Special Attack effect - Rally points: As she fights, Dialyn builds a mechanic called Rally through her EX attacks and her Ultimate. Once Rally reaches its maximum point and a Chain Attack window opens, the next teammate's chain attack is converted into their Ultimate. This consumes her Rally points in the end and generates one Martial Salute Point.
Dialyn's Mindscapes leaked

Dialyn's Mindscapes reportedly revolve around buffing her kit overall, especially her M1 effect:

  1. M1: Boosts her EX Special Attack effects, which include Martial Salute and Rally points.
  2. M2: Increases Inspire effect duration and damage bonus.
  3. M4-M6 (unconfirmed according to leakers): Further enhance Rally generation, Daze efficiency, and synergy with Attack or Rupture teammates.

Since the leaked information on Dialyn's kit is subject to change, players should wait for Zenless Zone Zero 2.4's release for official details.

