Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn's signature W-Engine leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Oct 18, 2025 10:48 GMT
(Image via HoYoverse)
Zenless Zone Zero's Dialyn official Agent Record art (Image via HoYoverse)

Dialyn, an S-Rank Physical Stun unit, is one of the upcoming agents drip-marketed by Zenless Zone Zero for version 2.4. Recent beta leaks via reliable sources like Hiragara and Leifa have revealed details about her signature W-Engine and how it functions.

Since the game is still in its beta phase, the details are likely to change before the official release of version 2.4. Nevertheless, here's a breakdown of what has been uncovered so far regarding Dialyn's signature W-Engine, passive, and its functionality in combat.

Note: Please note that the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Dialyn's signature W-Engine details in Zenless Zone Zero leaked

Dialyn's upcoming signature W-Engine is expected to debut alongside her release for version 2.4 in Zenless Zone Zero. Reliable sources, such as Hiragara and Leifa, have shared early insights and details on the W-Engine passives and functionality.

Base Stats

  • Base ATK: 713
  • CRIT DMG: 48%

Passive effects

  • When off-field, the wielder’s Energy Regeneration increases by 1.5 / 1.7 / 1.9 / 2.1 / 2.3 per second. When the wielder activates an EX Special Attack, their Physical Daze damage increases by 16% / 18.4% / 20.8% / 23.2% / 25.6% for 6 seconds, stacking up to three times. Re-triggering this effect resets the duration.
  • Additionally, when any squad member uses an Ultimate, their CRIT DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds. Repeated triggers refresh the effect.
Notes from the sources

According to Leifa, the Crit Dmg boost tied to the Ultimate in the W-Engine's passive might be a placeholder or unfinished feature, though it currently works in beta. The Energy Regeneration rate mentioned in the same passive may also be reduced to around 0.6/s in the final version to stay consistent with other W-Engines in-game.

However, these values are ultimately based on the beta leaks and may go through changes before the official release. Players should wait till the official release of Zenless Zone Zero version 2.4 for further details on Dialyn and her W-Engine abilities.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
