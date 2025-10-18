Zenless Zone Zero Dialyn's signature W-Engine leaked

Dialyn, an S-Rank Physical Stun unit, is one of the upcoming agents drip-marketed by Zenless Zone Zero for version 2.4. Recent beta leaks via reliable sources like Hiragara and Leifa have revealed details about her signature W-Engine and how it functions.Since the game is still in its beta phase, the details are likely to change before the official release of version 2.4. Nevertheless, here's a breakdown of what has been uncovered so far regarding Dialyn's signature W-Engine, passive, and its functionality in combat.Note: Please note that the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Dialyn's signature W-Engine details in Zenless Zone Zero leaked [ZZZ 2.4] Dialyn sig via Hiragara by u/Knight_Steve_ in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ Dialyn's upcoming signature W-Engine is expected to debut alongside her release for version 2.4 in Zenless Zone Zero. Reliable sources, such as Hiragara and Leifa, have shared early insights and details on the W-Engine passives and functionality.Base StatsBase ATK: 713CRIT DMG: 48%Passive effectsWhen off-field, the wielder’s Energy Regeneration increases by 1.5 / 1.7 / 1.9 / 2.1 / 2.3 per second. When the wielder activates an EX Special Attack, their Physical Daze damage increases by 16% / 18.4% / 20.8% / 23.2% / 25.6% for 6 seconds, stacking up to three times. Re-triggering this effect resets the duration.Additionally, when any squad member uses an Ultimate, their CRIT DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds. Repeated triggers refresh the effect.Notes from the sourcesAccording to Leifa, the Crit Dmg boost tied to the Ultimate in the W-Engine's passive might be a placeholder or unfinished feature, though it currently works in beta. The Energy Regeneration rate mentioned in the same passive may also be reduced to around 0.6/s in the final version to stay consistent with other W-Engines in-game.However, these values are ultimately based on the beta leaks and may go through changes before the official release. Players should wait till the official release of Zenless Zone Zero version 2.4 for further details on Dialyn and her W-Engine abilities.