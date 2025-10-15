Zenless Zone Zero: Is Lucia worth pulling? 

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3's Lucia is an S-rank Ether Support Agent who has quickly caught players’ attention due to her powerful synergy with Rupture units. She is definitely worth pulling, as she specializes in enhancing these characters' playstyles and damage. However, there's a catch.

In this article, we take a look at Lucia's strengths and weaknesses, as well as where she stands compared to other support characters in Zenless Zone Zero.

How good is Lucia really in Zenless Zone Zero?

Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucia is one of the strongest support units for Rupture-focused teams in Zenless Zone Zero. Her kit revolves around amplifying Sheer Force, a damage type that directly benefits Rupture Agents such as Yixuan, Komano Manato, and Yidhari, rather than traditional attack stats.

However, Lucia's buffs don’t apply to non-Rupture characters. She isn’t a universal support unit like others who boost attack or elemental damage, making her a situational pick. Therefore, her value depends on your roster and priority for investing in upcoming characters.

If your team has a DPS Rupture Agent such as Komano Manato or Yixuan, pulling Lucia is almost a must. She and Jufufu together form one of the most potent support duos currently available for Rupture teams. Their synergy ensures faster clears and higher damage output, outperforming nearly all other combinations.

However, if your team leans more towards Anomaly or Attack-based Agents, Lucia offers little benefit.

For players targeting Lucia’s Signal Search banner primarily to obtain Komano Manato or his Mindscapes, there’s no need to worry. She remains a worthwhile investment. Even if you don’t currently have other dedicated Rupture DPS units like Yixuan, future banners are likely to expand the roster.

That said, Anomaly Agents currently dominate the meta, as they are easier to build and more versatile across all content in Zenless Zone Zero. With only a handful of Rupture units released so far, players without them can safely skip Lucia unless they plan to invest in that archetype down the line.

Where exactly does Lucia stand in Zenless Zone Zero's meta, then?

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 official art with Lucia, Komano Manato, and Yidhari (Image via HoYoverse)

From a meta perspective, Lucia’s standout feature is her performance in the Deadly Assault endgame mode, where she benefits from the new Rupture buff called Pinnacle.

Pinnacle grants a damage bonus to Rupture Agents. It further increases their damage when the Ether Veil passive, a powerful bonus that only Lucia can trigger in her kit at the moment, is activated.

Yidhari, the upcoming Phase 2 Ice Rupture Agent, will also be able to generate her own Ether Veil, potentially reducing the need for Lucia in certain lineups. However, in the current cycle, Running Yixuan or Komano Manato without Lucia will result in noticeably lower scores.

This advantage, though, is temporary. The Deadly Assault cycle rotates every four weeks. Once the current phase ends, Lucia’s impact outside of dedicated Rupture teams diminishes.

If you’re aiming for maximum damage with the Rupture Agents you currently have, Lucia is worth the pull. However, if you prefer flexibility or rely on Anomaly-based units like Vivian, she might not add much to your roster.

