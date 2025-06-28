Zenless Zone Zero lore: Astra Yao's backstory explained

Astra Yao is a fan-favourite support Agent in Zenless Zone Zero. Known as the Queen of New Eridu, she shines as a celebrated pop idol, capturing the hearts of players and fans within the universe. Behind her rise to fame is a story that is both emotional and tragic.

Astra Yao is a survivor of the Hollow Zero disaster, an event that took the lives of many and changed the course of her life. From those early moments of fear and loss to becoming one of the city’s most beloved icons, her story is one of unique strength and resilience.

Surviving Hollow Zero: Astra Yao’s backstory in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao's backstory in Zenless Zone Zero starts during the Hollow Zero incident, a major event that left a lasting impact on all citizens of Eridu. Like many others, she was caught in the chaos as a child and went missing for over 24 hours.

Astra Yao was eventually found by an H.I.A. (Hollow Investigation Association) squad near the border of Vulcan and Janus Quarters. To keep her calm during the rescue, the squad captain taught her a song and ordered her to sing as she was lifted to safety.

Sadly, the captain, including most of his team members, didn’t make it out alive. His final words to her, “Be happy, child, live on with a smile,” would stay in her mind forever.

Later, while staying in a shelter, unsure if her parents had survived, Astra Yao heard a song playing through a speaker. The music was by Joran de Winter, and it moved her deeply. Seeing how the music comforted others in the shelter, she felt inspired. It was in that moment that she decided to pursue a path in music and become a voice for the new era.

The rise of a musical icon in Zenless Zone Zero

Astra Yao’s music career started small. Her first album, Stars of Lyra, was independently produced and had limited reach. Her popularity grew after she signed with Odeum HAE, a label under High Ambitions, which is part of the TOPS Alliance.

With improved production and wider promotion, her presence in the entertainment scene grew. She went on to release albums like The Ultimate Voice and Monologue, acted in films such as Family and The Heartbeat, and featured in campaigns for brands like Carlishe.

Behind the scenes, Astra Yao relies on her manager and bodyguard, Evelyn Chevalier. Evelyn originally worked for a rival label but later became one of her closest friends. Their bond is explored deeply in Zenless Zone Zero and stands out as a genuinely deep and supportive relationship.

In Evelyn’s episode, Stars Align, we see how much her life has changed since her bond with Astra Yao. Even in team compositions, they are together due to their strong synergy in gameplay and damage output.

Beyond the stage

Astra Yao’s contributions extend beyond music and fame, especially in the special episode of Astra-nomical Moment.

When an Intelligent Construct fell into a coma during a secret TOPS VR test, Astra Yao used her tech and connections to seek help. She also utilized her Bangboo Snap device to sync her consciousness and came in touch with a Proxy, who happened to be Phaethon. With Phaethon's help, she was able to stop the terror threat initiated by Joran de Winter's wife, Lady de Winter.

Phaethon is the main character in Zenless Zone Zero, made up of the sibling duo Belle and Wise. After their journey through this major incident, she formed a strong bond with them, often turning to the pair for support both on and off the stage.

In Zenless Zone Zero, Astra Yao stands out not just for her reliable support skills but also for her heartfelt story and grounded personality. From surviving Hollow Zero to becoming the voice of a city, she represents hope, healing, and harmony.

With the recent official confirmation of Molly Zhang as her English voice actor, fans now have clarity about the person breathing life into the character.

