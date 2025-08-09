Zenless Zone Zero: Yanagi and Soukaku’s past explained

With Yanagi’s first rerun in Zenless Zone Zero, players who missed her original Character Teaser can learn about her backstory and her close bond with Soukaku. Their history is one of conflict and sacrifice, making them key figures in the lore of Section 6 members.
From a devastating war to their eventual role in Section 6, their journey is one of survival and trust. Understanding how Yanagi’s actions shaped Soukaku’s life adds more meaning to their bond. This article breaks down their past, explains their relationship in Zenless Zone Zero’s narrative.
Yanagi’s history as part of the Defense Force
Yanagi was always a human who worked as a soldier in the Defense Force. In a battle of humans vs the Onis during the Fall of Eridu, Yanagi had discovered Soukaku, a young female Oni. To protect Soukaku from a bomb, Yanagi saved her by jumping in to take the impact.
Yanagi was found unconscious with Soukaku by the rest of the Onis. They took the former back to the hold of the Oni leader, who was Soukaku's ailing elder sister. Soukaku's sister ordered the other Onis to be done with Yanagi, as she was a soldier with the Defense Force.
Yanagi's transformation into half Oni in Zenless Zone Zero
After hearing the sister and the other Onis, Yanagi knew the Onis needed survival as well and deserved to live like the rest in the new capital of Eridu.
Soukaku interrupts this tension by eating what Yanagi gave her as a snack. She was overjoyed with the snack, showing her optimism and childishness as a kid. Seeing Soukaku's reaction, her sister ordered everyone except Yanagi to leave the place. Her sister, who's on the verge of her health, asks Yanagi whether she could trust her and whether the Onis could survive this war.
Yanagi reciprocates that trust, and the sister gave her Oni blood to Yanagi so that she could survive. With the Oni's legendary weapon, the Naginata, Yanagi (now as the Oni's leader as well) was able to lead the Onis to safety and bring peace between the humans and the Oni.
Later, Yanagi was reporting her actions in her duty as a soldier during this war with a bandage around her head. Soukaku suddenly runs onto Yanagi and into her embrace by saying that she smells exactly like her sister, like home.
Yanagi and Soukaku’s bond in the current era of Zenless Zone Zero
After the war, Yanagi and Soukaku had joined Section 6. The former was able to stop the war, hence she was given this promotion from the Defense Force to the Hands group. Ever since then, Soukaku sees Yanagi as a family member as well as a comrade on the battlefield. Yanagi’s choice to protect Soukaku during the war created a lasting trust between them.
This bond strengthens their teamwork and highlights their shared commitment to peace in Zenless Zone Zero.
Yanagi and Soukaku’s shared history is a cornerstone of Zenless Zone Zero’s narrative. From the chaos of war to their united service in Section 6, their journey showcases loyalty, sacrifice, and leadership, which are the core principles of the Section 6 we know and love today.
As Yanagi’s rerun brings her back into the spotlight, fans have another reason to appreciate the story that binds her to Soukaku.
