Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance schedule and downtime duration

HoYoverse has officially announced the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance, which will roll out before the update on January 22, 2025. The servers will be offline for roughly five hours, during which players will be unable to access the game. As compensation for the inconvenience, officials will provide Polychrome rewards after the patch is released.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.5 maintenance schedule and downtime duration.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance date, time, and countdown

The maintenance for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update will commence globally on January 22, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC+8). The downtime is expected to last about five hours, during which HoYoverse will prepare for the new patch, fixing bugs along the way to ensure a smooth experience. The update should go live simultaneously across all servers on the same day at 11 AM (UTC+8).

As mentioned, players will not be able to access the game throughout the downtime and are advised to complete their in-game tasks beforehand to avoid compromising their daily progress. To help them, we have attached a universal countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 1.5 maintenance:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance downtime duration

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream has unveiled a plethora of content that Proxies would want to delve into. Since the timing of the maintenance will differ based on their regions, they can refer to the list below containing the downtime duration across major regions.

America (January 21, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (January 21-22, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (January 22, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

HoYoverse will compensate Proxies with 600x Polychrome for the inconveniences caused due to maintenance. Those who reached Inter-Knot Lv. 4 in version 1.4 will be eligible for the compensation, which will be sent directly via the in-game mailing system.

