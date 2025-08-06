Zenless Zone Zero Alice build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero’s Alice is a DPS unit from the Anomaly specialty who employs her Physical attribute to inflict powerful Assault damage on targets. Yes, this S-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction has access to self-buff and sustained damage output. Players will want to properly build her to get the most out of her skills.

This guide discusses the best W-Engine, Drive Discs, and teams for Alice in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Alice build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Alice

Practiced Perfection

Practiced Perfection is the best W-Engine for Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

Practiced Perfection is the signature W-Engine for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero, and it is equipped with crucial attributes for the character. The weapon offers ATK via subsidiary stat and further grants 60 Anomaly Mastery to the wearer. If the character inflicts Assault, their Physical DMG increases by 20% for 20 seconds up to two times.

The Anomaly Mastery will help Alice consistently trigger Assault, while the increased physical DMG will empower all of her abilities.

Fusion Compiler

The alternate W-Engine for Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have Fusion Compiler, consider using it to build Alice. The W-Engine rolls with a Pen Ratio substat and boosts the wearer's ATK by 12%. They also gain 25 Anomaly Proficiency Special Attack or EX Special Attack.

The effect stacks up to three times, meaning the equipper can gain up to 75 Anomaly Proficiency. The stat will significantly increase Alice's attribute anomaly damage.

Here are some alternate W-Engines for Alice in ZZZ:

Sharpened Stinger

Electro-Lip Gloss

Weeping Gemini

Best Drive Discs for Alice

Best Drive Discs for Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero offer all the crucial stats and effects for Alice:

4-Piece Fanged Metal + 2-Piece Phaethon's Melody

The 4-Piece Fanged Metal boosts the wearer’s Physical DMG by 10%. Inflicting Assault on an enemy further increases the equipping character’s damage by 35%.

The 2-Piece Phaethon's Melody grants 8% Anomaly Mastery to the wearer. The stat will increase Alice’s Anomaly Buildup rate.

Here are the ideal Drive Disc stats for Alice in ZZZ:

Drive Disc slot Ideal stats Slot 4 Anomaly Proficiency Slot 5 Physical DMG/ ATK% Slot 6 Anomaly Mastery

Zenless Zone Zero Alice build: Skills and best team comps

Alice's skill priority in ZZZ

Alice in ZZZ (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrade Alice’s core skill first, as it unlocks her passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. The extra skill increases her Blade Etiquette and boosts her Anomaly Proficiency.

Now, upgrade the rest of Alice's abilities in the following order:

Basic Attack> EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Dodge> Assist

Best Alice team comps in ZZZ

Yuzuha and Vivian are the best teammates for Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Alice in ZZZ:

Alice+ Yuzuha+ Vivian

Alice+ Yuzuha+ Yanagi

Alice+ Burnice+ Caesar

Alice+ Piper+ Seth

Yuzuha is arguably the best teammate for Alice, as she boosts the Discorder DMG of other agents. You also need to equip another Anomaly specialist to trigger the specified effect.

