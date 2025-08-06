Zenless Zone Zero Alice teams guide: Best comps and teammates

The best teams for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero must consist of another Anomaly character that can potentially trigger Disorder and a support unit that can buff her abilities. The title offers quite a few agents to choose from, including the latest entries like Yuzuha, who has also become a staple companion for the specified DPS unit.

Alice is a potent damage dealer, and she is capable of buffing her abilities by converting anomaly mastery to proficiency. This article further discusses some of her best team compositions in ZZZ.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinion.

Best teams for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Alice+ Yuzuha+ Vivian

Yuzuha and Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Alice will benefit from having Yuzuha and Vivian on the team. Yuzuha is a Support specialist dedicated to the Anomaly characters, as she possesses the ability to boost an ally’s Attribute Anomaly and Disorder damage. Her Core Passive can also boost all squad members' ATK and damage via the Tanuki Wish effect.

Not to forget, Yuzuha can also unleash off-field damage, which will further assist teammates to trigger Disorder. Her abilities will be particularly useful for Vivian, who has access to Abloom, which deals extra damage to targets that are afflicted by an anomaly.

Alice will strike down enemies using both Assault damage while further assisting Vivian to trigger her special effect.

2) Alice+ Yuzuha+ Yanagi

Yuzuha and Yanagi (Image via HoYoverse)

Another variation of Alice’s premium team swaps Vivian for Yanagi in Zenless Zone Zero. However, Yuzuha holds her spot in the support role due to her ability to increase all Attribute Anomaly damage, including Disorder. Her ATK and damage buffs will also benefit both the Anomaly agents.

Speaking of which, Yanagi triggers a special Polarity Disorder, which has double scaling. It deals additional damage based on the original effect and the Anomaly Proficiency stat of Yanagi. Alice can also inflict massive damage with Yuzuha's support abilities.

The Disorder triggered by Yanagi will further help Alice recover her Blade Etiquette, which is consumed when she unleashes Polarized Assault.

3) Alice+ Piper+ Lucy

Piper and Lucy (Image via HoYoverse)

A free-to-play Alice team consists of Piper and Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero. Piper is the second Anomaly specialist in the team who also hails from the Physical element. Hence, she can help Alice consistently inflict Assault DMG on targets.

Lucy will be the support unit for the squad. She can deal quite a bit of damage, help trigger Disorder, and most importantly, buff squadmates' ATK.

