Zenless Zone Zero Orphie build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Orphie and Magus have officially joined the playable roster of Zenless Zone Zero as a single entity. Orphie, being the main S-Rank agent from the Obol Squad faction, will take on the role of a DPS, specializing in the Attack fighting style. She can trigger off-field Aftershock damage while buffing the active squad member.
You will want to use proper equipment and units with Orphie to make the most of her kit. This article discusses her best build in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs
Best W-Engine for Orphie
1) Bellicose Blaze
Bellicose Blaze is the best W-Engine for Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero. Being her signature option, it is equipped with all the necessary attributes, including an Energy Regen subsidiary stat. The passive further increases her CRIT Rate and allows her attacks to ignore the target's DEF. To trigger the latter effect, use the character to inflict either Aftershock DMG.
2) Marcato Desire
If you have picked up Marcato Desire from version 1.4’s flagship event, use it to build Orphie. The CRIT rate offered by the weapon can help balance her stats. You will most certainly have it upgraded to the max level during the event. In that case, the character will receive a total of 19.2% ATK boost from the passive.
Here are some alternative W-Engines for Orphie in ZZZ:
- Severed Innocence (S-Rank)
- Gilded Blossom (A-Rank)
- Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank)
Best Drive Discs for Orphie
- 4-Piece Shadow Harmony + 2-Piece Swing Jazz
These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Orphie’s build, as they offer crucial attributes to the agent. The 4-Piece Shadow Harmony boosts her Aftershocks damage, ATK, and CRIT Rate. The 2-Piece Swing Jazz increases her Energy Regen.
Drive Discs stat priority
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie build: Skills and best team comps
Orphie skill priority in ZZZ
Upgrade Orphie’s Core Skill first to access the buffs from her passive. The character gains CRIT Rate and bonus Aftershock DMG alongside other special effects. The rest of her skills should be prioritized in the following order:
- Special Attack > Chain Attack > Assist > Dodge > Basic Attack
Orphie and Magus deal most of the damage with their Special Attack and Ultimate.
Best Orphie team comps in ZZZ
Listed below are the best teams for Orphie in ZZZ:
- Orphie> Soldier 0 Anby> Trigger
- Orphie> Seed> Trigger
- Orphie> Harumasa> Rina
- Orphie> Soldier 0 - Anby> Astra Yao
You will want to pair Orphie with agents that deal Aftershock DMG, as she can buff their damage. As of writing, Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger are the only characters who can fully utilize this enhancement.
