AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Australia Women (AU-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia started their defense of the T20 World Cup in some fashion, making quick work of a strong New Zealand side. While Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy starred with the bat, it was all about Ashleigh Gardner, who picked a fifer. They will be keen to continue their form and take a step closer to the semi-finals with another win.

Their opponents Bangladesh have a decent roster but lack the same firepower the Aussies possess. Although they will start as underdogs, Bangladesh's bowling unit is well and truly capable of troubling the Australians, making for an intriguing contest in Port Elizabeth.

AU-W vs BD-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the eighth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 8

Date and Time: 14th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AU-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni/Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam and Marufa Akter.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (55 off 38 in the previous match vs New Zealand Women)

Alyssa Healy started the tournament in fine fashion, scoring 55 runs off just 38 balls against the White Ferns. Healy is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 128.26, with 14 scores of fifty or more in this format. Given Healy's form and ability, she is a top pick for your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (41 off 33 in the previous match vs New Zealand Women)

Meg Lanning was also amongst the runs in the previous game, scoring 41 off 33 balls against New Zealand. Like Healy, Lanning also has a terrific record in this format with 3297 runs at an average of 36.23. With Lanning in sublime form coming into the game, she is another top pick for your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (5/12 in the previous match vs New Zealand Women)

Ashleigh Gardner was sensational in the previous game, claiming a fifer against New Zealand. While her bowling form holds her in good stead, Gardner is more renowned for her big-hitting abilities with a batting strike rate of 133.62. With Gardner likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, she is a must-have in your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Marufa Akter (3/23 in the previous match vs Sri Lanka Women)

Marufa Akter was the lone bright spot in Bangladesh's bowling display against Sri Lanka as she picked up three wickets while conceding only 23 runs. She is a talented pacer who can use her variations to good effect. With Marufa likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a decent addition to your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent performers in this format with 2144 runs in 72 innings. She has an average of 38.98 with 17 scores of 50 or more to her name. Although Mooney had a rare off-day in her previous outing, she could be backed as a captaincy pick in your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Alana King

Alana King has been one of Australia's go-to bowlers in this format with 21 wickets at an average of 17.19. She is a brilliant leg-spinner who has a knack for taking wickets at times of need. With King also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 2144 runs in 78 matches Megan Schutt 2/8 in the previous match Marufa Akter 3/23 in the previous match Nigar Sultana 28(34) in the previous match Ashleigh Gardner 5/12 in the previous match

AU-W vs BD-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Nigar Sultana looked in decent touch against Sri Lanka in the previous game, scoring 28 runs off 34 balls. She is an experienced campaigner with a T20I average of 24.56 and has four 50-plus scores to her name. Given her ability against both pace and spin, Sultana is a fine differential pick for your AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c), Nigar Sultana

Batter: Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Ashleigh Gardner, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (vc), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Marufa Akter

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Shamima Sultana

Batter: Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Ashleigh Gardner, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King (vc), Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen

