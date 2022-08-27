BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 6ixty Women's Competition 2022, Match 6

Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) will take on Guyana Amazon Women (GUY-W) in the sixth game of the 6ixty Women's Competition 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing 11s.

The Amazon Women are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, winning their two games. The Royals Women, meanwhile, have won one of their three games and are languishing in last place in the points table.

The Royals will look to win this game, but the Amazon Women are a better team and should prevail.

BR-W vs GUY-W Match Details

The sixth match of the 6ixty Women's Competition 2022 will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 12:30 a mIST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BR-W vs GUY-W, Match 6

Date and Time: August 28, 2022; 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers should come into play, and the trend is expected to continue in this game. The last game here was between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, where 155 runs were scored for the loss of eight wickets.

BR-W vs GUY-W Form Guide

BR-W - W L L

GUY-W - W W

BR-W vs GUY-W Probable Playing XIs

BR-W

No major injury update

Reniece Boyce (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Chloe Tryon, Chinelle Henry, Fatima Sana, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman

GUY-W

No major injury update

Rashada Williams (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Stafanie Taylor (c), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Rachel Vincent, Chedean Nation, Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Williams (2 matches, 46 runs)

R Williams, who has played exceptionally well in the last two games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. She smashed 22 runs in her last game gainst Barbados.

Batters

C Tryon (3 matches, 87 runs)

C Tryon and C Atapattu are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. B Copper is another good pick. She bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in today's game.

All-rounders

H Matthews (3 matches, 23 runs, 2 wickets)

H Matthews and C Fraser are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and complete their quota of overs. S Taylor is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Khaka (2 matches, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khaka and S Connell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Sana is another good pick , as she took a wicket in her last game.

BR-W vs GUY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Fraser

Fraser bats in the top order for Amazon Women and also completes her quota of overs. She's in good form and is expected to continue that in today's game. She has taken four wickets in her last two games.

S Taylor

Taylor is one of the best all-rounders to have played for the West Indies. She is also a safe vice-captaincy option in head-to-head leagues, as she has scored 62 runs in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women, Match 6

A Khaka 2 wickets 110 points S Taylor 62 runs 126 points H Matthews 23 runs and 2 wickets 125 points C Tryon 87 runs 134 points C Fraser 1 run and 4 wickets 149 points

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Match Expert Tips

The pitch seems well-balanced, so fans must pick the right number of batters and bowlers. Taking at least three all-rounders in the team will be a good decision, and you can even make them vice-captain or captain in the grand leagues.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicket-keeper: R Williams

Batters: C Tryon, B Cooper, C Atapattu

All-rounders: S Taylor, C Fraser, H Matthews

Bowlers: S Connell, F Sana, K Ramharack, A Khaka

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Williams

Batters: C Tryon, B Cooper, C Atapattu

All-rounders: S Taylor, C Fraser, H Matthews, C Henry

Bowlers: S Connell, Q Joseph, A Khaka

