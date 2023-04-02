CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2023, Match 25

The 25th match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will see the Central Stags (CS) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday, April 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Auckland Aces have won two of their last seven matches and will try their best to win today's match. The Central Stags, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches.

The Auckland Aces will give it their all to win the match, but the Central Stags are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CS vs AA Match Details

The 25th match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will be played on April 2 at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The game is set to start at 3:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs AA, Match 25

Date and Time: 2nd April 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

CS vs AA Form Guide

CS - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

AA - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

CS vs AA Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Josh Clarkson, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, William Clark, Ben Wheeler, Bevan Small, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

George Worker, Cole Briggs, William O'Donnell (C), Mark Chapman, Ross ter Braak, Ben Horne (wk), Danru Ferns, Simon Keene, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matthew Gibson

CS vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Horne

B Horne is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Briggs is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R O'Donnell

T Bruce and R O'Donnell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Worker played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Bracewell

B Schmulian and D Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Keene is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Randell

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ashok and B Randell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Somerville is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

T Bruce

T Bruce will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

D Bracewell

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Bracewell the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs AA, Match 25

D Bracewell

T Bruce

R O'Donnell

B Randell

B Horne

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: R O'Donnell, G Worker, T Bruce

All-rounders: D Bracewell, S Keene, S Solia, B Schmulian

Bowlers: A Ashok, B Randell, W Somerville

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: R O'Donnell, G Hay, T Bruce

All-rounders: D Bracewell, S Keene, B Schmulian

Bowlers: A Ashok, B Randell, W Somerville, R Toole

Poll : 0 votes