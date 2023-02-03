DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 34

Dhaka Dominators will be up against Rangpur Riders in the 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday, February 3.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Dhaka Dominators have won three out of their 10 matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Fortune Barishal by five wickets.

Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, have won five out of their eight matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Dhaka Dominators by five wickets.

DD vs RAN Match Details

The 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on February 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The match is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST.

DD vs RAN, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 34

Date and Time: 3 February, 2022, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

DD vs RAN Pitch Report

The track at the Shere Bangla National Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 180 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 160

Average second-innings score: 180

DD vs RAN Form Guide (Last match)

Dhaka Dominators: W

Rangpur Riders: W

DD vs RAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

DD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DD Probable Playing 11

Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Nasir Hossain (c), Salman Irshad, M Mithun, Muktar Ali, Shoriful Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Amir Hamza, Alex Blake.

RAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAN Probable Playing 11

N Sheikh, Mahedi Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, S Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Nurul Hasan (c), Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Mithun (10 matches, 228 runs, Strike Rate: 108.57)

Mithun, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 108.57 in 10 matches.

Top Batter pick

Usman Ghani (9 matches, 227 runs, Strike Rate: 117.62)

Usman has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 117.62 in nine matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Nasir Hossain (10 matches, 12 wickets and 340 runs, Economy Rate: 7.60 and Strike Rate: 131.22)

Nasir is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 340 runs at a strike rate of 126.39 in 10 matches while also picking up 12 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Hasan Mahmud (8 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.01)

Hasan can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up 11 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.01 so far.

DD vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Hossain

Nasir is a no-brainer choice for captaincy in this match. He has scored 340 runs while picking up 12 wickets in 10 matches.

Mahedi Hasan

Mahedi can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Friday. He has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 120.17 in eight matches while also picking up four wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nasir Hossain: 269 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Azmatullah Omarzai: 10 wickets and 76 runs in 7 matches

Mohammad Mithun: 228 runs in 10 matches

Hasan Mahmud: 11 wickets in 8 matches

Usman Ghani: 227 runs in 9 matches

DD vs RAN match expert tips

Nasir Hossain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head-to-Head League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Mithun.

Batters: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Usman Ghani.

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Haris Rauf, Shoriful Islam.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan.

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Naim.

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan.

